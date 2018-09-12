War is easy. Diplomacy is hard. History has shown how popular and profitable it can be to engage in endless warfare. Making peace takes years, involves compromise and can even cost the lives of those associated with peace initiatives.
Created with more than a quarter century of hindsight, “The Oslo Diaries” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-14) offers unseen footage from 1992 to 1995, when Israeli and Palestinian negotiators worked behind closed doors in Oslo to engage in a peace process while extremists on both sides worked tirelessly to sabotage their efforts.
An accord between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) leader Yasser Arafat was announced in 1993. Israeli and Palestinian hardliners each accused their own side of treason. Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu campaigned against the accords, stirring up crowds with personal attacks on Rabin, who was later assassinated in 1995.
Netanyahu prevailed in the 1996 elections, and the Oslo Accords were never signed.
Over the past generation, the world has seen negotiations result in accords between warring factions in South Africa, Northern Ireland and the Balkans. All that time, we’ve been continually told that bringing peace to the Mideast is “impossible.”
- Like HBO, Netflix answers to no sponsors. So the streaming service can air documentaries about controversial subjects. “Reversing Roe” (TV-14) looks at the prospect of the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized a woman’s right to an abortion being struck down.
Directed and produced by Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern and executive produced by Eva Longoria, the film talks to people on both sides of the debate and examines how the issue has been used to rally support among Democrats and Republicans.
Unlike many conversations on the subject, it actually acknowledges the history that preceded Roe v. Wade and state-by-state efforts to legalize the procedure, most notably a California law signed by Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1967.
- The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in “Thursday Night Football” (7:30 p.m., NFL Network). Beginning Sept. 27, Fox will broadcast the next 11 Thursday night games over the course of the season. All of the games broadcast on Fox will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime.
- Crackle begins streaming the second season of the heist drama “Snatch,” starring Rupert Grint (the “Harry Potter” franchise).
- On four helpings of “The Good Place” (NBC, r, TV-PG), Michael improvises (7 p.m.), an ethical dilemma (7:30 p.m.), Janet holds the key (8 p.m.), the ends justify the means (8:30 p.m.).
- The top four tangle on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
