Russell Crowe as you’ve never seen him! The muscularly handsome “Gladiator” star appears under serious makeup and prosthetics to play Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA). Based on the bestselling book “The Loudest Voice in the Room” by Gabriel Sherman, it shows how Ailes created Fox News as a political and cultural force.
It begins in the mid-1990s, when Ailes is being ushered out of CNBC for unstated infractions, a foreshadowing of the sexual harassment charges that would lead to his ouster in 2016.
Having invested so much in Russell’s appearance as the blustering, sweaty, corpulent, screaming producer, “Loudest” completely ignores his pre-Fox News years, well-covered in the book, dating back to the 1960s, when he turned a genial regional talk show host named Mike Douglas into a national sensation.
It also takes place after Ailes spent years working for Republican presidents and campaigns, from Richard Nixon to George H.W. Bush. Long before “Loudest,” he was the subject of the seminal book “The Selling of the President 1968” by Joe McGinness, about the confluence of television, packaging and politics.
Having ignored these fascinating formative years, “Loudest” concentrates on Ailes the tantrum-throwing boor and man-handler of female talent. And even its glance at Fox News history is curiously selective. It careens from the network’s mid-90s launch to 9/11, gliding over its role in the Clinton impeachment drama and the 2000 election recount.
Crowe is quite impressive as the outsized Ailes. Surrounded by Murdoch minions in the early going, he’s playing the only American in the room. And, of course, Crowe is an Australian actor!
Look for Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson and Seth MacFarlane as Aisles’ lieutenant Brian Lewis.
In focusing so much on sex, harassment and office bullying, “Loudest” gives Ailes a pass on his greatest “contribution” to politics and media. Ailes was a professional race-baiter and stoker of white resentments. From Nixon’s 1968 whispers about “law and order” to Bush’s 1988 Willie Horton ads, Ailes put white fears at the center of GOP politics and helped turn the party of Lincoln into the party of Trump.
Fox News’ association with white grievance has succeeded in stoking its cable audience’s passions, but it has also associated its brand of conservatism with an aging demographic, well into its 70s.
Ailes built a brand, but he also fashioned a kind of insular “Mickey Mouse Club” for geriatric racists, a rancid playpen, toxic for advertisers and repellent to educated viewers under 60.
In focusing on his thuggish and abusive behavior rather than this “legacy,” this limited Showtime series gives Ailes more credit than he deserves
.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): taking on opioid profiteers; Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials; wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen.
- Julie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Alan Cumming stars in the police procedural “Instinct” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14), returning for a second season. Surprisingly uninspired.
- Rumors abound on “Endeavor” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- Althea puts herself in danger on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- A great unraveling on “Big Little Lies” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA)
- .
Series notes
Luna languishes on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Knocking on heaven’s door on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Pulling strings on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)
.
