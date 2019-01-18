It’s hard to imagine a movie that’s more timely than “Brexit” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14). A co-production of HBO and the BBC, the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”) as Dominic Cummings, an unsung strategist for the 2016 campaign to get the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.
A mercurial, cerebral “ideas man” who’s content to leave the spotlight and headlines to others, Cummings concocts a message for the Leave campaign that transcends the issue of the EU and taps into the anxieties of forgotten Britons who feel overwhelmed, overlooked and disrespected by their government as well as the corporate and media elites.
“Brexit” does a good job animating the nuts-and-bolts details of an insurgency campaign with a character study of a quirky loner. It shows how a marginalized effort, given little chance to succeed, galvanized just enough of the voting public to pull off an upset. Along the way, Cummings allows the marginal U.K. Independence Party to attract one segment with its racist and nativist message. He also employs the (not entirely legal) data-mining abilities of the shadowy Cambridge Analytica firm to use Facebook to find troves of citizens and potential voters, long-ignored by traditional parties and politicians, and target them with emotionally charged, fear-mongering newsfeed ads and memes.
A concise and terrifying glance at politics in the early 21st century, “Brexit” is not without its faults. It gives Cumberbatch free rein to indulge in his “twitchy” side, overemphasized of late on “Sherlock” and “Patrick Melrose,” a routine as tiresome and distracting as it is affected. Confusingly, it also bookends the historical narrative with a fictional/fantasy 2020 tribunal where Cummings is called to account for his part in the campaign.
These quibbles aside, “Brexit” comes highly recommended. Required viewing for political junkies trying to understand the history erupting around us
.
- David Attenborough (“Blue Planet II”) presents “Dynasties” (8 p.m. , TV-G, BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance), a five-part documentary series profiling endangered species. Each film focuses on a single animal, beginning with a look at the vanishing lions of Kenya’s Maasai Mara. Subsequent helpings will examine the plight of chimpanzees, tigers, penguins and painted wolves.
Other highlights
- A pioneering journalist goes undercover in an institution in the 2018 drama “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- The author of a slow-selling novel finds love on a book tour in the 2019 romance “Winter Love Story” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- The Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- Detectives look into a mysterious 2017 drowning death on “Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice” (8:30 p.m., Oxygen)
- .
Cult choice
A zookeeper’s daughter (June Allyson) inspires a politician to run a clean campaign in the 1950 romantic comedy “The Reformer and the Redhead” (9:15 p.m. , TCM).