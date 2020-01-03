Nothing irks me more than a series that can’t even live up to its title. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) returns for a new season of showcasing dazzling acts. It features favorite performers from previous seasons as well as outstanding acts featured on “Got Talent” franchises from around the globe.
This is where I get cranky. If you introduce performances from other countries, it’s no longer “America’s Got Talent.” It might be entertaining, but it’s something else.
Returning judges include Simon Cowell (from the U.K.), Heidi Klum (Germany), Alesha Dixon (U.K.) and Terry Crews, the only American. Hired to bring a more diverse face to the “AGT” panel, Gabrielle Union was recently fired for complaining about the show’s less-than-inclusive atmosphere.
- The cliche of the airline pilot as the handsome leading man gets a do-over, on the 24th season of “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Pilot Peter Weber will try to navigates a field of 30 lovelies vying for his attention. In keeping with the theme, he chooses nine to take on a flight-training course. This is Weber’s second bout at “The Bachelor” franchise rodeo. So he’s got some frequent flier points.
- “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) presents “McCarthy,” a two-hour look at Sen. Joseph McCarthy and a time when legitimate fear of communism and reports of spies in the government contributed to an atmosphere of fear.
The documentary makes much of McCarthy’s capable use of the media of his day to keep his name and his crusade in the headlines, as well as his willingness to distort the truth and smear his enemies.
Members of his own party recoiled at his tactics, but decided to ride his popularity to power, as they did in 1950 and 1952.
But by 1954, many, including the president and the armed forces, had had enough and McCarthy was censured by the Senate, including members of his own party. He would die three years later.
An exhaustive survey that seems longer than its hour and 52 minutes, “McCarthy” is interesting for what it does not mention. In many ways, his appeal resonates with today’s “culture wars.” His anti-communism was championed by religious conservatives, particularly the Roman Catholic hierarchy. Hardly Republicans, the Kennedy family maintained close ties to McCarthy. His assault on tradition, contempt for facts and brazen cruelty appealed to voters who liked his disdain for experts, “eggheads” and the “foreign” culture of Washington.
McCarthy’s name-calling, lying, attacks on unfriendly reporters, character assassination, and assault on the State Department are not unfamiliar to 21st-century Americans.
The timing is rather obvious. As we sit, another epochal Senate trial looms and each member faces an assessment of his or her conscience, backbone and political future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.