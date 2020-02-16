The rebellious colonies name a general to command the Continental Army in part two of the three-part miniseries biography “Washington” (7 p.m., History, TV-PG).
If you’re looking for any other programming reflecting a holiday called Presidents Day, you’re out of luck.
Arguably the best recent film about an American president, director Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” features an Oscar-winning performance by Daniel Day Lewis. It can be streamed on Netflix.
Veteran actor Frank Langella won accolades and an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of former President Richard Nixon. Directed by Ron Howard and adapted from a stage play written by Peter Morgan, “Frost/Nixon” can be streamed on Hulu.
For those who prefer their presidents fictional, Martin Sheen portrays President Josiah Bartlett on “The West Wing,” streaming on Netflix.
- Reflecting on the backstabbing ways of politics, President Harry Truman is said to have mused, “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog!”
Friends of the four-pawed variety are celebrated on the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G) and “Tails of Joy” (9 p.m., TV-G).
- A quirky tale of local tourist boosterism and an object lesson in the breakdown in the separation of church and state, the “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) documentary “We Believe in Dinosaurs” takes a comprehensive look at the Ark Encounter biblical theme park located in Williamstown, Kentucky.
Featuring a huge “replica” of Noah’s Ark, the park is the brainchild of Ken Ham, an Australian creationist who is the CEO of Answers in Genesis, a group that not only extolls the literal truth of every word of the Bible, but aggressively attacks science as propaganda and brainwashing.
The film focuses on the controversial decision of the state to grant the park tax incentives and subsidies, even after it was revealed that Answers denies employment to any applicants unwilling to describe their “salvation” experience. As one critic explains, this would disqualify members of virtually any mainstream religion.
Other highlights
- A winner emerges on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A memorial service goes south on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Hometown visits on “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Lola loses control of her courtroom on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Undercover at a coroner’s convention on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Debt can be deadly on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
