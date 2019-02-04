Your regularly scheduled programs give way for pomp, protocol and pageantry as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address (8 p.m., ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Bloomberg, C SPAN) to a joint session of Congress.
This marks the first time the president has addressed congress since the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be sitting alongside Vice President Mike Pence, behind and above the president.
These speeches are rarely notable for their eloquence. Sometimes, they are most remembered for their length. After losing Congress in the midterm elections of 1994, President Bill Clinton gave a State of the Union that seemed to go on forever. Many squirmed in their seats when that 1995 peroration hit the 90-minute mark with no sign of stopping.
For political junkies, there’s always the fun of reading the body language of members of Congress and counting the number of times proposals are greeted with unanimous or merely partisan applause.
Look for reaction shots from some of the new members of the House, most notably Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a firebrand whose mastery of social media has made her seem omnipresent. The Onion ran a clever satirical spot about Fox News launching a premium subscription channel to provide 24-hour coverage of the freshman congresswoman, known as AOC.
President Ronald Reagan began the tradition of saluting a particular hero or heroine in the gallery, often given a seat of honor next to the first lady. These gestures have little or nothing to do with the State of the Union, but they make for good television.
The networks will follow the address with some instant punditry and allow time for a response from Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor in 2018.
- President Trump is the first reality television star to become president. And the first one to run for that office in open collusion with the publisher of The National Enquirer, a supermarket tabloid.
So perhaps it’s fitting that TLC counterprogram his big speech with the tabloid-worthy “Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses at War?” (9 p.m.).
This highly speculative expose sifts through rumors, real and imagined, of rifts between the not-so-merry wives of Windsors, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
Do Americans really care about such stories? Or are tabloid readers much more likely to respond to assurances that Jennifer Aniston is indeed back with Brad Pitt? And pregnant with twins for the 47th time!
- Sinqua Walls stars as media innovator Don Cornelius in the 10-part series “American Soul” (8 p.m., BET, TV-14), a scripted biography of the man best known as the host of “Soul Train,” one of the most influential showcases for music, dance, fashion and style ever broadcast on American television. Not made available for review.
Other highlights
- “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) features chats with S. Epatha Merkerson and Michael Strahan.
- 1040 woes on “American Housewife” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), returning to the prime-time schedule.
- Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a strategist for the 2016 Leave campaign in the 2019 political drama “Brexit” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Cult choice
A bumbling bachelor (director Jacques Tati) adjusts badly to encroaching modernity in the 1958 French comedy “Mon Oncle” (9 a.m., TCM). Winner of the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. Every movie airing on TCM in February was either nominated for, or received, at least one Oscar.
Series notes
Audience members play “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Undercover on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Timmy’s hygiene concerns Peggy on “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Max takes advantage of a bad situation on “Roswell, New Mexico” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).