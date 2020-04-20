Is it too early to consider January 2020 “history”? For some of us, it can seem like a million years ago. The “Frontline” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) episode “Coronavirus Pandemic” looks back three months to when cities in Washington state began treating their first cases of COVID-19.
All of the questions that are still in the headlines the need for testing and the lack of testing; the shortages of ventilators and masks; and the need for states to act on their own because of a federal government all but decapitated by indifference and incompetence were on full display in these early weeks.
This “Frontline” concludes before the virus appears in other states, but offers a template for the story as it has unfolded. We see nurses who consider themselves “Rosie the Riveter” for fabricating homemade masks. We also hear from a former federal health official who sees this reliance on “sewing circles” to produce vital supplies to be “pathetic.”
The governor of Washington and a senator from that state express mystification at a process that encourages states to bid against each other, as well as against the federal government, for medical necessities.
It doesn’t make sense if you want to help people and reduce costs. But such competition would not be out of place on “The Apprentice.”
- Imagine a dire crisis of global proportions addressed by science. “The American Experience” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presentation “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World” goes back a half-century to a world gripped by Cold War divisions and the prospect of mass starvation aiding the rise of Communist revolution and social chaos.
“The Man” at the center of the documentary is American agronomist Norman Borlaug, who grew up on an Iowa farm in the early 20th century. Over the course of his youth, the Ford tractor had revolutionized rural life, freeing him up to attend university and study plant biology. As a scientist, he specialized in wheat, with an eye toward the seeds that yielded the biggest crop. Over the years, he developed a disease-resistant high-yield variety.
With countries like Mexico and India facing starvation, and Cold War politics playing havoc with American food exports to “non-aligned” socialist governments, Borlaug worked with Indian agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan to convince farmers to try his new seeds.
By the late 1960s, harvests were bigger than ever, and in 1970 Borlaug was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for ushering in a “Green Revolution” that was credited for averting global starvation.
In the decades since, people have seen the mixed blessing of Borlaug’s revolution, a triumph of technology that disrupted rural life in places like India and resulted in a huge demand for water and a displacement of hundreds of millions from villages to cities.
This “American Experience” is smart enough to weigh the good and the bad and evaluate a “miracle” as well as its unintended consequences.
Other highlights
- Given our need to cover up, “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) may have been ahead of its time.
- Artists pay tribute to their influential idol on “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” (8 p.m., CBS).
- “Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet” (8 p.m., BBC America) profiles the exotic beauty and wonder of every continent.
- Cookie reflects on the family’s story on the series finale of “Empire” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Locked down with danger on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
- Aaron flashes back to his early years on “For Life” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
- Vassar grads confront political ferment, radical philosophy and sexual adventures during the Great Depression in the 1966 adaptation of Mary McCarthy’s novel “The Group” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14). An early role for Candice Bergen.
Series notes
Black Hole puts Rag Doll to work on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) .
An unforeseen dilemma on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) .
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Halle Berry on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jason Sudeikis and Aubrey Plaza visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC).
