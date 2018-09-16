President Donald Trump on Saturday offered his “full and complete endorsement” to U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, who is locked in a competitive race for re-election.
“Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas is doing a great job,” Trump said in a tweet. “He is a fighter who will be tough on Crime and the Border, fight hard for our Second Amendment and loves our Military and our Vets.”
Sessions, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, is fighting for another term against Democrat Colin Allred, a civil rights attorney and former NFL player. Sessions’ 32nd District is among the districts in Texas that national Democrats are newly targeting this fall after Trump narrowly lost them in 2016..”Congressman Sessions votes with President Trump 98% of the time — it’s clear he cannot be an independent voice for North Texas,” Allred said in a statement. “I’ll have the courage to stand up to President Trump when he’s wrong, and work with him when he’s right.”
Trump is just the latest big-name Republican to come to Sessions’ aid. House Speaker Paul Ryan visited Dallas on Monday to campaign for Sessions, and Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a trip to the district before Election Day. Meanwhile, Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is set to headline a Sessions fundraiser next week in Dallas, as is former President George W. Bush.
Sessions’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Trump’s endorsement.