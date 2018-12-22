Editor’s note: Today the Tribune-Herald continues its countdown of 10 of the most memorable and significant stories we covered in 2018.
Pat Chisolm-Miller will officially take office Jan. 1 representing Precinct 2 as its first new commissioner in almost three decades and the first woman ever elected to the McLennan County Commissioners Court.
Chisolm-Miller, 60, will not have far to move when she packs up the office she has occupied for 23 years as administrative assistant to her predecessor, Commissioner Lester Gibson. Her victory in November keeps the seat in Democratic hands. It has long been the only position on the commissioners court held by a Democrat.
The precinct covers portions of downtown and East Waco, Bellmead and the eastern parts of the county encompassing Riesel, Mart, Hallsburg and Axtell.
Chisolm-Miller’s won 58.3 percent of the vote in November, giving her a comfortable margin over Republican D.L. Wilson, a former Department of Public Safety sergeant. She relied on a core of support from the more urban areas of Precinct 2, while the more rural areas went heavily in Wilson’s favor.
For the first time in at least a generation, more Precinct 2 voters cast Republican primary ballots than Democratic primary ballots, 1,734 to 1,433.
In the primaries, Chisolm-Miller defeated Waco ISD Trustee Norman Manning, and Wilson defeated Gina Ford, a project manager for Waco’s Animal Birth Control Clinic, and Vernon Davis, a real estate investor, insurance adjuster and rancher.
Chisolm-Miller repeatedly said she was running as her own person, but was often the target of questions about Gibson’s lack of attendance at commissioners court meetings. In April, Gibson attended a county commissioners meeting for the first time after 22 consecutive absences, almost seven months. While there is no attendance requirements for county commissioners who make about $100,000 a year, leaders from small towns in his precinct raised concerns that the absences impeded work in their communities.
By August, the city of Waco’s consideration of an eastern McLennan County site for a new landfill, over protests from residents of the area, added fuel to the race.
While county officials said there was nothing commissioners could do regarding the city’s plan for a landfill, both candidates spoke out on the issue.
The city of Waco is pursuing a permit to place a landfill near the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway, in Precinct 2.