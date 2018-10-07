At some point during Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s testimony last week, Marion Stanford grabbed a piece of wooden paneling, some paint and the $5 brushes she had purchased awhile back.
She brought the items back to her living room, where she had been glued to the television watching the drama unfold in the Senate that day. She had heard Christine Blasey Ford tell senators that Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, was the boy who sexually assaulted her 36 years ago, when they were both in high school. And as she listened to Kavanaugh’s forceful denial and defense of himself, Stanford began to paint.
She drew an elephant, the Republican symbol, in red, white and blue — with its trunk climbing up the skirt of a blond girl in pink. Her eyes and mouth are wide open with the word “HELP!” right next to her face. Next to the image, she painted “YOUR VOTE MATTERS” in the same shade of pink.
“The message is if you recognize this, if you understand this pain, if you are part of this movement, your vote matters,” Stanford said, referring to the #MeToo movement.
Stanford placed the sign outside her home in the Central Texas town of Hamilton.
A few days later, on Tuesday night, a police officer showed up at her house. Stanford said the officer told her there had been complaints about her sign, which some saw as a graphic depiction of child abuse. Earlier a woman knocked on Stanford’s door and told her she found the sign “disgusting.”
“It is pornography, and you can’t display it,” Stanford recalled the police officer saying. She was given a few choices, she said: Take it down, refuse and get arrested, or let police confiscate it. She said she chose the last option.
City officials denied threatening arrest.
“It’s a political sign, and a citizen here placed a yard sign that featured a political animal taking an inappropriate position with a young child,” Pete Kampfer, Hamilton’s city manager, told the Dallas Morning News. “A police member visited the owner’s home, and the owner asked the officer to take the sign.”
The Washington Post was unable to reach the Hamilton Police Department for comment Saturday.
Earlier that Tuesday, the sign caught the attention of Sid Miller, the Texas agriculture commissioner. Miller, who was reportedly on President Trump’s shortlist for U.S. agriculture secretary, posted pictures of the sign on his Facebook page and claimed that the girl depicted was one of Kavanaugh’s young daughters.
“The Democrat sleaze knows NO bounds,” Miller, who’s again running for agriculture commissioner, wrote in a post that was later shared more than a thousand times.
Miller’s campaign did not respond to a call and email seeking comment Saturday.
Stanford said the girl does not depict Kavanaugh’s daughter and portraying child abuse wasn’t her intention. She said the sign was based on a cartoon that Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes drew last year, when then-Senate candidate Roy Moore was accused of making sexual advances to minors.