The Texas House Public Education Committee unanimously signed off on a comprehensive $9 billion school finance and property tax reform bill Tuesday — but only after removing a controversial educator merit pay provision that had angered teachers unions.
House Bill 3, filed by committee chair Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, would put $6.3 billion into public schools and $2.7 billion into property tax reform. The bill will likely head to the full House soon, where more than 100 have already signed on as co-sponsors.
The initial version of HB 3 included money for districts that wanted to rate their teachers and provide the top-rated ones with more money, modeled on a Dallas ISD program that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has touted.
“The language we ended up with to some degree could have been construed as tied to [the state’s standardized test] and created a little bit too much authority as we went forward,” Huberty said, explaining the change in the bill.
At last week’s first hearing on HB 3, teachers unions and educators told lawmakers they opposed that portion of the bill. They argued that although the bill didn’t require districts to rate teachers based on standardized test scores, it would be difficult for them to use any other metric. And unions preferred pay raises for all school employees rather than directing more money only to certain teachers.
Huberty removed that portion of the bill and instead included a section incentivizing school districts to pay teachers more to work at high-needs campuses, in rural districts or schools, or in subjects with a shortage of teachers — a more widely palatable policy.
HB 3 does not include an across-the-board teacher pay raise, with Huberty and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen arguing districts should instead have local control to decide how to use additional funding. The Senate already unanimously passed Senate Bill 3, which would put $4 billion toward $5,000 raises for full-time teachers and librarians.