Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says it’s time for Texans to “work side by side” following a divisive midterm campaign season.
Abbott struck a tone of unity after easily winning re-election over Democrat Lupe Valdez.
The 60-year-old Abbott says that Texans must remember that “what unities us as Texans is far greater than our differences.”
Abbott’s re-election was seldom in doubt. Republicans have won every governor’s race in Texas since 1994, starting with George W. Bush and continuing with Rick Perry and now Abbott.
The lopsided victory was a reminder that Texas is still deeply Republican, even as Beto O’Rourke gave Republican Sen. Ted Cruz the state’s closest U.S. Senate race in a generation.
Late Tuesday night, with 77 percent of precincts reporting, Abbott had more than 4.2 million votes, or 56 percent, to Valdez’s 3.2 million votes.
Valdez is a former sheriff in Dallas who would have been Texas’ first openly gay, Hispanic governor. But she struggled to raise money and support, and her race was overshadowed in O’Rourke’s high-profile run for Senate.
Abbott is the nation’s only governor who uses a wheelchair. He was paralyzed from the waist down after a tree fell on him as a young law student.
Paxton re-elected
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won a second term while still under felony indictment for securities fraud.
Paxton has spent nearly his entire first term in office charged with defrauding investors in a tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty and faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted.
Democrat Justin Nelson staked his campaign on reminding voters that Paxton was indicted and still awaiting trial. The case has languished in court for nearly a year after a Paxton ally sued over how much special prosecutors in the case are being paid.
Paxton was indicted in 2015 but has steadied his political career by becoming a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and leading lawsuits over religious liberty and anti-abortion laws.
Around the state
- Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will return for a second term.
Fending off a close challenge by Democrat Mike Collier, Patrick had more than 3.9 million votes, almost 52 percent of the total, late Tuesday night.
- Sid Miller was re-elected as Commissioner of Agriculture with almost 4 million votes, 51.5 percent of the vote, as of late Tuesday night.
- Christi Craddick was re-elected as Railroad Commissioner with more than 4 million votes, almost 54 percent of the vote, as of late Tuesday night.
Republicans led in other statewide races, although the Associated Press had not called the races by late Tuesday night:
- General Land Officer commissioner George P. Bush led Miguel Suazo with almost 4.1 million votes, about 54 percent of the vote;
- Comptroller Glenn Hegar led Joi Chevalier with almost 54 percent of the vote with more than 4 million votes;
- Texas Supreme Court incumbents Jimmy Blacklock, John Devine and Jeff Brown; and Court of Criminal Appeals incumbents Sharon Keller and Barbara Parker Hervey were leading their challengers with more than 52 percent of their respective votes as of late Tuesday night;
- Republican Michelle Slaugher was elected to the Court of Criminal Appeals with 75 percent of the vote.
Hispanic women
Texas is sending its first Hispanic women to Congress, with Democrats in Houston and El Paso both earning that trailblazing distinction during the same electoral cycle.
State Sen. Sylvia Garcia won a heavily Hispanic district in Houston, replacing retiring Democratic Rep. Gene Green, who remained popular representing the area for decades despite being a self-described white man who spoke marginal Spanish.
A former county judge in El Paso, Veronica Escobar won a seat to replace El Paso Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is leaving the House as he challenges Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
Texas has the nation’s second-largest Hispanic population behind California but had never elected a Latina to either congressional chamber. Cruz became the state’s first Hispanic male senator in 2012.
Border Patrol
EL PASO — The press release went out Monday, the reporters showed up Tuesday morning, then the U.S. Border Patrol abruptly canceled its Election Day “crowd control exercise” without immediately stating a reason.
The agency had planned a “mobile field force demonstration” — the latest conspicuous show of force at the border by the federal government ahead of the midterm elections. President Donald Trump recently ordered thousands of U.S. troops to the border, warning of a coming “invasion” by a caravan of Central American migrants who are currently in southern Mexico.
Last week, Trump also said he ended the practice of “catch and release” for undocumented immigrants — although shelters in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley said Friday they continued receiving newly released immigrants. And he said the government plans to erect tent cities to hold undocumented immigrant adults and children.
Three agents who greeted about a dozen reporters near the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry Tuesday morning declined to comment, saying they were not authorized to do so.
State Reps. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas, and Mary González, D-Clint, the chair and vice-chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, condemned the timing of the exercise Monday and called on the Border Patrol to cancel it.
“This administration continues to use immigration policy for political purposes,” they said in a written statement. “The made-for-media ‘crowd control’ drill, conducted on Election Day, is a cynical effort to suppress the Latino vote in a region seeing record turnout.”