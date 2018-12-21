Nearly four years after traveling to a Jackson, Mississippi, rodeo using state funds, Sid Miller — Texas’ colorful agriculture commissioner — has been slapped with a $500 fine from the Texas Ethics Commission.
Miller, a champion calf roper, attended the National Dixie Rodeo in February 2015, a month after being sworn into office. His office gave conflicting accounts of why taxpayers had bankrolled the trip. At first, Miller said he had intended to meet with agriculture officials in Mississippi — that would have made the trip a legitimate state-funded business expense — but that, when those meetings fell through, he reimbursed the state with campaign funds. His communications director, who later resigned, said a staffer had mistakenly booked the trip using state funds, and Miller repaid the state after the staffer recognized the mistake.
In 2016, the Texas Rangers launched a criminal investigation into the Mississippi trip and another February 2015 jaunt to Oklahoma, where Miller received a controversial injection known as “the Jesus Shot.” But prosecutors decided not to press charges after determining that “criminal intent would be difficult to prove.”
In its report, released late Thursday, the Ethics Commission wrote that “credible evidence indicates the primary purpose of the trip to Jackson was personal” given that Miller spent the bulk of his time at the rodeo, where he won prize money after competing in at least seven events. The commission wrote that Miller bungled the reporting of the reimbursement, which came from a political account.
Feds investigating shelter operator
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Southwest Key Programs, an Austin-based nonprofit that currently houses 3,644 migrant children at more than a dozen facilities across Texas, according to The New York Times.
The Times reported Thursday that the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas has launched a probe into whether the nation’s largest operator of shelters for migrant children misused government funds. A separate Times report published earlier this month said that the shelter operator, which has received $1.1 billion in federal funds since the start of 2016, had engaged in potential financial violations, including self-dealing with top executives.
The Texas Tribune reported in September that Southwest Key CEO Juan Sanchez is part owner of a property leased by Southwest Key; that stake was not disclosed on the non-profit’s tax return.
Spokesman Jeff Eller said Southwest Key has “not yet been contacted by the U.S. Attorney’s office or the FBI.”
“We have a policy of working with any and all investigations and we will do so in this case if it happens,” he added in a statement.
Southwest Key operates some two dozen shelters across the country, many of them in Texas. One is Casa Padre, a renovated Walmart in Brownsville that currently houses 1,377 kids.
Only one other shelter operator — BCFS Health and Human Services — houses more migrant children in Texas, including 2,745 minors at a temporary tent city in Tornillo.