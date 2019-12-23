Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of Native American Affairs resigned Monday, and she didn’t go quietly.
In a pointed resignation letter, former state Rep. Lisa Billy said Stitt is “committed to an unnecessary conflict” with the state’s tribal governments and “remained intent on breaking faith with them.”
A six-term Republican representative from Purcell, Billy is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, whose gaming operations Stitt targeted for audit on Jan. 2.
More broadly, Stitt and the state’s tribes are engaged in an increasingly acrimonious dispute over their gaming compacts.
Stitt holds the compacts expire at the end of the year while the tribes insist they do not. The primary point of contention is whether the state has triggered a self-renewing provision.
Last week’s notice of an intended audit broadens the dispute from a demand for a larger share of gaming proceeds and a complete renegotiation of the compacts to a suggestion the tribes are not meeting the compacts’ conditions and thus violated them.
In a written statement following Billy’s resignation, Stitt said his administration “has been and remains committed to working collaboratively with the Tribes. We regret that we won’t have the wisdom of Lisa Billy’s counsel in that endeavor.”
In her letter, Billy suggests that counsel was not always welcome.
“You have dismissed advice and facts that show the peril of your chosen approach and have remained intent on breaking faith with the Tribes,” Billy wrote.
“Your actions have shown that my continuing in service on your cabinet is unnecessary to you and impossible for me.”
Billy declined to be interviewed Monday.
