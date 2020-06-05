Bellmead Mayor Pro-Tem Gary Moore (from left), Bellmead City Council Member Doss Youngblood, Mayor James Cleveland, Bellmead Economic Development Corporation board member Cathie Bainbridge and councilman William Ridings press a button to open the renovated splash pad at Brame Park on Friday. The reopening of the splash pad kicked off the summer season for the city after about $46,000 of improvements rehabilitated the water feature

. The pad was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, but restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening. The splash pad will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to allow the parks department to clean the facility regularly to reduce the risk of spreading germs to the public.