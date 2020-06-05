Left to right, Bellmead Mayor Pro-Tem Gary Moore, Bellmead City Council Member Doss Youngblood, Mayor James Cleveland, Bellmead Economic Development Corporation board member Cathie Bainbridge and councilman William Ridings press a button to open the renovated splash pad at Brame Park on Friday. The reopening of the splash pad kicked off the summer season for the city after about $46,000 of improvements rehabilitated the only water feature in a city park outside of Waco. The pad was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, but restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening. The splash pad will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to allow the parks department to clean the facility regularly to reduce the risk of spreading germs to the public.
Most Popular
-
Update: Mother arrested in death of toddler found in trash bin
-
Mart juvenile corrections officer fired, charged with improper relationship with paroled teen
-
State seeks to terminate parental rights of woman charged in toddler's death
-
Man, 27, accused of raping teen in Lacy Lakeview
-
Police: Man was drunk when he drove child to doughnut shop, led chase
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.