Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN MCLENNAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... EAST CENTRAL BOSQUE COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... SOUTHERN HILL COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... * UNTIL 1215 AM CDT. * AT 1118 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES WEST OF LAKE WHITNEY STATE PARK, OR 10 MILES NORTHEAST OF CLIFTON, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HILLSBORO, WEST, WHITNEY, HUBBARD, BYNUM, LAKE WHITNEY STATE PARK, GHOLSON, ABBOTT, LEROY, MOUNT CALM, ROSS, MALONE, PENELOPE AND AQUILLA. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 35 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 344 AND 364. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION GET INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH