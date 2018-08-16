The San Antonio City Council passed a new paid sick leave ordinance Thursday — but the local rule may well die either in the courts or on the floor of the state Legislature before it goes into effect next year.
The council voted 9-2 to allow San Antonio workers to accrue up to 64 hours of paid sick leave each year, sparking a wave of applause so loud the mayor had to quiet the room. , San Antonio is the second major Texas city to pass such an ordinance. Austin passed one in February, drawing sharp rebukes from state conservatives.
Advocates praise the measure as a boon for workers who need to care for themselves or children. Opponents fret that the financial impact will hurt small-business owners
.