A proposed contract between the city of Waco and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society calls for increased city oversight of Cameron Park Zoo finances, a shift in leadership structure and a shift in staff from the nonprofit society to the city.
The contract, an outline of which was announced at the Waco City Council meeting Tuesday, proposes a city-led cash handling system for the food services and gift shop at the zoo.
The plan comes in the wake of an accounting firm’s inquiry into cash-handling practices at the zoo and the departure of former director Jim Fleshman in April. Fleshman was asked to resign during the inquiry and also faced a sexual harassment allegation from a former employee.
In the months since, general curator Johnny Binder has served as interim director, and the city and the zoological and botanical society have discussed how to redefine their relationship. Binder, Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford and zoological and botanical society President Nancy Baird presented a proposal for a new operating agreement Tuesday.
“The contract will provide confidence to the public, zoo contributors and the (Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an accrediting group,) that we’re working in partnership to make a great zoo an even greater asset to the citizens of Waco,” Ford said.
The proposal includes a shift from one director under the zoological society, to a director employed by the city and an executive director overseeing the society. It would also shift about 10 full-time-equivalent staff positions from the society to the city, leaving the society with 4.5 full-time-equivalents and the city with 59.5.
The zoological society would handle fundraising, marketing, corporate partnerships, memberships, facility rentals and conservation efforts; and the city would handle animal care, facility upkeep, grounds maintenance, the gift shop and educational efforts, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
Both the city and the society would communicate with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and the city manager’s office would have a nonvoting member on the society’s executive committee and board.
The added city employees would be primarily related to food service, gift shop and education areas, Ford said.
The city’s subsidy for the zoo, which is $2.7 million this fiscal year, is not expected to be affected in the long term by the new agreement, Ford said.
The Zoo Commission, which has been inactive since 2008, would be reactivated as an advisory committee over zoo operations, with members from the city council, zoological society and McLennan County.
Under a proposed timeline, the city would advertise the zoo director position in the next two weeks, interview candidates early next year and make a hire in the spring, around the time the new contract would take effect. Ford said the city has received more than 30 letters of interest from across the country for the position.
The society’s director position would follow a similar timeline, Baird said.
Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez said she will need to review the proposal and learn more details.
“I want to have a little more time to look at this and really absorb and think on it and see what would be for the best interest for the citizens of Waco and the county as well,” Rodriguez said. “I’m going to save my comments on that part until later.”
Ford also kept the door open for a May bond election to pay for a zoo expansion. Weeks before Fleshman’s resignation, he lobbied city and county leaders for a $12.5 million project. At the time of Fleshman’s resignation, Stephen Holze, then the president of the zoological and botanical society, said the push for the election would continue, but county commissioners, who would handle the bond, tabled discussions on it.
County commissioners have not yet heard a proposal for a May bond election, and it is unclear whether the proposal would be the same one Fleshman had pushed.
“I guess it could be done,” County Judge Scott Felton said Tuesday. “You have a marketing campaign that you have to get out in front of, but there’s certain things you do. Commissioners have to agree to the election, and agreeing to do that, that would mean they would sell the bonds. Consideration would be to what effect does that have on our balance sheet going forward, and things like that.”
Washington Avenue conversion project
The Waco City Council signaled its support Tuesday for converting Washington Avenue into a two-way street from North Fifth Street to North 18th Street.
The project could get underway as soon as this summer, city capital improvement manager Jim Reed said.
The project has been years in the works, and the council’s collective verbal support accelerated a plan that would convert four lanes and a parallel parking lane to one lane going each direction, parallel parking on both sides and a two-way bike lane on one side protected by a raised median.
City leaders are looking to align the project with its pavement management program, which calls for a $250,000 upgrade. City traffic engineering manager Eric Gallt said the city will seek $250,000 for the raised median from the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board, which manages a fund of downtown property taxes to promote development. The city council has final say on TIF board recommendations.
Gallt said the travel on Washington Avenue from Fifth Street to 18th Street would take no more than 30 seconds longer than it does now.
“The traffic will feel like it’s more congested,” he said. “In reality, we’re not going to see a reduction in that traffic time, but it will feel more congested. That will be good in some ways for business, that congested feel is great for businesses, and attracts more businesses.”
Gallt said the stretch of Washington Avenue sees about 3,000 vehicles per day, compared to a capacity of 35,000 cars per day. Franklin Avenue, from Fourth to Sixth streets sees about 7,500 vehicles per day, he said.
Public meetings have shown 90 percent approval of the conversion, Gallt said. Some of the concerns included worries of increased traffic there during the upcoming Interstate 35 expansion and a possible reduction in parking.
Gallt said studies have shown the stretch will not see extra traffic during interstate construction, and the loss of parking spaces will be minimal.
City staff also plans to pursue funding for sidewalk improvements.
“If we’re going to be redoing the street, this might be a really good time to have a plan in place for those sidewalks,” said Dillon Meek, the councilman who represents the area. “From a funding perspective, I think TIF could really be a great pot to explore.”
Officials have also considered converting Franklin Avenue to a two-way street, and it is set to be resurfaced in 2020. Gallt said the city would hold public input sessions about Franklin this spring.
A two-way Franklin Avenue would be a key cross-town corridor in a proposed overhaul of Waco’s bus transit system, which will be considered during talks in the spring, Gallt said.
“With the growth of our city, I think that this plan will serve us well,” District 1 Councilwoman Andrea J. Barefield said. “The work that I did (as former manager of Main Street Program), that was a tremendous issue for our business owners, and as we grow and develop downtown and encourage retail and restaurants and all of those things to come into our core city, these types of projects have to happen because we have to make it easy for people to get there.”