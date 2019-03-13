After months of intense speculation, Democrat Beto O’Rourke told El Paso television station KTSM via text Wednesday that he is running for president in 2020, the station reported.
O’Rourke gained national attention in 2018, when he challenged U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He campaigned relentlessly, visiting all of the state’s 254 counties, and shattered Senate campaign fundraising records while building an army of small-dollar donors and eschewing money from political action committees.
The station said he will publicly announce his presidential bid Thursday morning. O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans said he “can not confirm” the KTSM report late Wednesday.
The TV station’s report came on the eve of O’Rourke’s first trip to Iowa since emerging as a potential White House contender. He is expected to visit the eastern part of the first caucus state over the next three days.
O’Rourke did not beat Cruz but beat expectations, losing by less than 3 percentage points. With O’Rourke at the top of the ticket in Texas, Democrats made significant gains in 2018, picking up two seats in Congress, two in the state Senate and a dozen in the Texas House.
Looking to shake a postelection funk, O’Rourke took a solo road trip outside Texas, stopping in small towns across the Southwest and blogging about his experiences. He re-emerged in February with a New York City interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey .
It has been a remarkable rise for O’Rourke, who was little-known statewide — let alone nationally — prior to his Senate run. Even his 2018 campaign largely flew under the radar for over a year until a video went viral of him defending NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.
O’Rourke first won election to Congress in 2012, when he unseated U.S. Rep. Silvestre Reyes, D-El Paso, in a primary upset. Before that, he served six years on the El Paso City Council.