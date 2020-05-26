More than 26,000 employees working in the Texas oil and gas industry lost their jobs in April as the coronavirus outbreak has shuttered global oil demand, the Houston Chronicle first reported.
Workers out in the field — including drilling rig operators and equipment manufacturers — were affected most, with the oilfield service sector accounting for more than 22,000 of industry jobs lost in April, accord- ing to the Texas Workforce Commission.
The loss of jobs and revenues have hurt the oil and gas industry, but the losses will be felt across the state. Many local budgets, as well as the state budget, receive various sources of funding from oil and gas taxes. As a result, residents are likely to feel the effects. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen have already ordered state agencies to cut budgets by 5%.
— Mitchell Ferman
GOP convention
Texas Republican Party Chair James Dickey said Monday that the state would gladly host the Republican National Convention in August if North Carolina can’t guarantee full occupancy, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
“Texas would welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention,” Dickey told the newspaper . “Until then, based upon Gov. Abbott’s progress in opening Texas, we are on track for our state convention as planned in person in Houston in July.”
The response comes after President Donald Trump threatened in a series of tweets Monday morning to pull the convention from North Carolina if the state refuses to guarantee it will be open come August. In the event North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper can’t ensure that, Trump tweeted that the party will seek out other states to host. As scheduled, the convention will take place from Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Vice President Mike Pence said in a Fox News interview Monday that Texas, Florida and Georgia are among the states the Republican Party would consider if North Carolina doesn’t remain an option.
“These national conventions literally take many months to organize and prepare,” Pence said. “The president is absolutely intent on ensuring, as we see our nation continue to make steady progress on putting the coronavirus epidemic in the past, that come this August, we’ll be able to come together in a safe and responsible venue.” — Clare Proctor
