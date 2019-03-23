HOUSTON — By the time U.S. Sen Kamala Harris, D-California, took the stage here Saturday, the message was clear.
“This is Harris County!” declared a bevy of colorful signs in the hands of supporters in a crowded auditorium at Texas Southern University. And when Harris began to speak during the biggest event of her first major swing through Texas, Harris was implicitly communicating much the same message: There may be two Texas Democrats vying for support in this state nearly a year ahead of Super Tuesday, but the Californian isn’t ceding any ground to the state’s native sons.
“I love being in Harris County!” she declared by way of greeting, enjoying raucous applause, and, apparently, the alignment between her surname and the name of Texas’ largest county and one of its most diverse.
And in unveiling a major pitch for raising teachers’ salaries — a proposal her campaign has described as “the largest federal investment in teacher pay in history” — she made sure to nod to the last Texas Democrat to occupy the office she seeks.
“[Lyndon B. Johnson] was the last president that made a meaningful investment in public education.” One of his reasons, she said, was “to bridge the gap between helplessness and hope.”
Saturday was Harris’ second public campaign event in Texas after a visit Friday night to the Dallas-area Tarrant County Democrats.