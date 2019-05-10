At a rally in the Florida panhandle Wednesday night, President Trump fed the crowd lies and deceptions about disaster aid to Puerto Rico in an effort to pit victims of different regional natural disasters against one another. Unfortunately, the crowd appeared wildly receptive to Trump’s claims, laughing, cheering and applauding at precisely the moment when Trump’s lying grew most garish.
The central lie Trump told at the rally is that Puerto Rico has been given $91 billion in disaster aid. But this lie was the foundation for a more insidious deception: that Florida is not receiving its disaster aid money because Democrats want to give Puerto Rico even more on top of that $91 billion — unfairly depriving Florida of the aid it deserves.
This whole episode is an object lesson in how the entire political system — Republicans included — is obliged to accommodate Trump’s lies once he’s settled on a particular falsehood that cannot be dislodged. In such situations, the Republicans’ reluctance to confront Trump’s falsehoods and depravity makes everything even more dysfunctional — and, perversely, works against Republicans themselves.
At the Florida rally, Trump held up a chart showing that the $91 billion given to Puerto Rico vastly dwarfs what’s gone to other areas.
“We gave to Puerto Rico $91 billion,” Trump shouted. Then he continued: “What the Democrats want to do, they want to give more, and more.” Then Trump told the crowd: “But you’re getting your money, one way or the other. And we’re not gonna let anybody hold it up.”
Trump’s $91 billion claim is a lie. As The Post has documented, only around $11 billion has been spent. Even if you add in what’s merely been allocated, that amounts to just over half the sum Trump claimed. The $91 billion is a guess at what might be spent over many years going forward. It’s based on hazy projections that could change.
The deeper deception is the whopper Trump tells about why the money to other regions is being held up. Trump claims Democrats are holding up money to Florida because they want to pile more on top of that $91 billion. That’s just false — Puerto Rico hasn’t gotten that sum.
More to the point, the suggestion here is that the two regions are locked in some kind of tussle with one another — Florida can’t have its disaster money because Puerto Rico wants more on top of the huge amount they’ve unfairly gotten. Trump has been direct about this, tweeting that to give Puerto Rico money, Democrats would be “taking dollars away” from Midwestern farmers and other disaster victims.
But this fundamentally misstates the true nature of the situation. Negotiations over a bona fide $19.1 billion disaster-aid bill snagged not over how much would go to places like Florida and the Midwest. Everyone agreed on that. Rather, the argument was over how much would go to Puerto Rico, separate and apart from what would go to the other regions, which (to oversimplify) would be funded from large pots of disaster relief money doled out according to complicated funding formulas that apply across the board and aren’t regional. The House overwhelmingly passed the bill Friday — with Republican votes from such Republican renegades as Rep. Steve King of Iowa.
The real sticking point here is that Trump wants to give Puerto Rico less money than Democrats do, not that Democrats want to give money to Puerto Rico that would otherwise go elsewhere. And the crux of the matter is that Trump’s opposition to giving Puerto Rico what Democrats think is needed is partly grounded in a falsification of what’s already been given.
Indeed, this is creating a disagreement between Trump and Republicans. Democrats wanted $600 million in food-stamp assistance to Puerto Rico, and additional funding on top of that for things like rebuilding and making drinking water safe, according to a summary of the bill that House Democrats pressed this week. Republicans were prepared to accept the $600 million (and Trump was not) but opposed the additional funding. Republicans were also prepared to move more toward Democrats on that additional money but were constrained by the fact they didn’t know what Trump would accept.
Underscoring the point, The Post reported on a remarkable meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Republicans, at which Pence urged them to find a deal. Then this happened:
“Pence reiterated Trump’s views on Puerto Rico, displaying a graph aimed at bolstering Trump’s claims that Puerto Rico has already been given $91 billion, much more than many states have received for their own hurricanes and other natural disasters.”
That’s a chart similar to what Trump displayed at the rally — and it echoes the same lie! So Senate Republicans are asking Pence what Trump will agree to for Puerto Rico — and learning that Trump is operating from a made-up version of what’s happening.
The Post further reported: “Senators left the lunch uncertain how or when a deal would be reached on the long-stalled disaster aid bill. The hang-up is causing intense frustration among many GOP senators, particularly those from the South, where states were battered by hurricanes and tornadoes, and the Midwest, which has recently been ravaged by floods.”
Everyone must keep working around that $91 billion lie because Trump won’t let go of it. But the deeper deception is the point: Trump wants Florida to blame its travails on Puerto Rico. And at least in part because of that, Republicans are hamstrung from solving the impasse that’s depriving their own constituents of much-needed disaster funding. The perverse irony here is that it is not Puerto Rico that is depriving them of this money. The real culprit is Trump’s massive falsification of the situation, rooted in a depraved and venal desire to pit disaster victims against one another.