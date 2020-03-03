Rep. Kay Granger survived a challenge in Tuesday’s primary from a conservative firebrand who accused her of being disloyal to President Donald Trump.
Trump had endorsed Granger against Chris Putnam, a former city councilman from suburban Fort Worth. It was Granger’s first serious challenge in the heavily Republican district since she was first elected in 1997. She is the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee and the only woman among Texas’ 23 Republican House members.
Trump had endorsed Granger back in December when he tweeted she had been a “strong supporter of our #MAGA Agenda.”
Granger’s district in around Fort Worth includes a Lockheed Martin plant that builds the F-35 fighter jet. Over the years, she has been a key force in securing more military funding. But Putnam argued that she should have used her perch over House spending to secure more funding for Trump’s border wall.
As primary election night returns trickled in Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo also showed strength in early returns.
Early vote returns showed he garnered 55% of the vote to challenger Jessica Cisneros’ 45%. Even so, some Cuellar allies remained privately nervous about his prospects.
Both Cuellar and Granger are longtime incumbents who sit on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.
Congressional races in Texas have been getting more attention after the rash of retirements from some longtime incumbents. Six Texas Republicans announced their retirements last year, creating open-seat races to replace them and a sprawling field of hopefuls. Moreover, national Democrats and Republicans are targeting nine of the state’s 36 U.S. House seats.
Other primary races included nominating contests to take on incumbents: Democratic U.S. Reps. Colin Allred of Dallas and Lizzie Fletcher of Houston, and Republican U.S. Reps. Michael McCaul of Austin, Dan Crenshaw of Houston and John Carter of Round Rock.
