The deadline is near.
At Gov. Greg Abbott’s direction, the Texas Department of Transportation on Monday will begin forcing people experiencing homelessness from encampments under state overpasses in Austin and removing any personal property that is left behind.
Abbott’s announcement of the pending move came after he gave Austin officials a deadline to show “consequential improvement” in dealing with homeless people camping in or near highly visible public places or risk state intervention. An Abbott spokesman said the governor’s office wanted to see less feces and fewer needles in the city. But Abbott’s office never publicly specified a threshold or process for measuring incidents of human waste or needles before ordering the state to step in.
The governor’s decision swiftly prompted strong criticism from city leaders and homelessness experts. Austin City Council member Greg Casar called Abbott’s move a “political stunt” and Eric Samuels, the president and CEO of the nonprofit Texas Homeless Network, said it was “counterproductive “ in the short term.
The pushback wasn’t new.
Ever since the Austin City Council relaxed some ordinances regulating the public spaces in which people can camp, the governor has criticized local officials and pointed to “reports of violence, used needles and feces,” mentioning potential public health risks associated with people experiencing homelessness. But Austin officials say crime and health data disprove Abbott’s narrative.
“We’re focused on housing, not hiding,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler wrote in a tweet, adding that the city has moved 400 people off the streets and into housing over the last 60 days.
Abbott and Adler have swapped public jabs for months — and throughout the weekend — about the city’s response to its homeless residents.
The mayor has criticized Abbott for spreading misinformation through Twitter, while experts say the governor is taking a “fear-based approach” instead of working with Austin leaders to help residents who don’t have homes.
“If we get people upset enough about it and angry and scared enough, then there’s some political gain in it for people,” said Matthew Mollica, executive director of Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition. “And that’s just really unfortunate.”
As those political fights have played out, homeless Texans have been caught in the crossfire, often receiving information about their fates after leaders already made key decisions.
Harvest, a homeless woman in South Austin, said she lives under an overpass to protect herself from the elements — not so she can “be an eyesore” to the scores of Austin residents who drive by every day. She asked that her full name not be used because she fears being targeted by other homeless people.
Harvest said she wishes officials would consider the toll it takes when government leaders repeatedly change where people experiencing homelessness can and cannot stay.
Ordinance back-and-forth
Following heated debate in June, the Austin City Council rolled back ordinances prohibiting camping, sitting and lying in public spaces that many said criminalized homelessness.
Backlash ensued. Abbott threatened to override the change, and later shared a tweet that wrongly linked a car accident to people experiencing homelessness running through traffic.
Public debate raged as Adler admitted homelessness became more visible in Austin but defended the city’s policy.
“We haven’t created any more people experiencing homelessness over the last month. Now they are more visible,” Adler said in August, “but it is still the same person that needs a place to stay.”
Dozens of residents — including some with “Recall Mayor Adler” stickers — weighed in during an hours-long Oct. 17 council meeting. Some argued for a reinstatement of the pre-July camping ban, while others argued against any new restrictions on camping and urged the council to focus on finding housing for unsheltered residents.
The council voted 7-4 in favor of an ordinance which bans camping on city sidewalks, near homeless shelters and in high wildfire risk areas. The changes went into effect on Monday.
Reality check
On several occasions, Abbott has tweeted out reports of alleged crimes committed by homeless people in Austin, while asking residents to post “public safety threats and pictures showing unsafe conditions” to Twitter and tag Adler. Most recently, Abbott highlighted a video that shows a man damaging a car with metal poles in downtown Austin. The video was originally posted 17 months before Austin officials initially rolled back city ordinances. And the man’s family asked the governor to delete the tweet because he wasn’t homeless, according to CBS Austin.
“He pointed out what the video shows and what everyone knows, lawlessness has increased on downtown streets in Austin,” John Wittman said in a statement. “The Governor will always call out lawless behavior and will take action to keep Texans safe.”
Earlier this month, Abbott sent Adler two letters about homelessness — the first setting a Friday deadline for Austin to “demonstrate consequential improvement” or risk state intervention and the second calling on the city to reinstate its camping ban and highlighting reports of unsanitary conditions on Austin’s streets.
But Adler and Austin city staff have rebuffed the notion that the city’s homelessness crisis is a threat to public health or safety.
The mayor pointed to crime data indicating a 6% increase in violent crime and a 5% increase in property crime when comparing summer 2019 — after the camping ban was relaxed — with summer 2018. Those figures include all crimes in the city, not just those involving homeless residents.
“Those are all small numbers relative to what you would get a feel for if you’re only watching social media in the city,” Adler said.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley this month told city officials that from summer 2018 to summer 2019 there was a 15% increase in violent crime and a 20% increase in property crime where the suspect and victim were both homeless. In cases with a homeless suspect and a non-homeless victim, violent crime increased by 11% and property crime by 2%. And in cases with a homeless victim and a non-homeless suspect, violent crime increased 19% and property crime increased 42%.
Stephanie Hayden, director of Austin Public Health, said in a council work session Oct. 15 that the city is not in the midst of a public health crisis, adding that she is not aware of any spread of communicable disease from the homeless population to the non-homeless population since June. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department also reported that it has not seen “a measurable increase” in feces, needles or garbage near encampments since June.
A Texas Tribune analysis of Austin municipal court data found a monthly average of 9.3 offenses related to human waste in the three months after the camping ban was relaxed, which is lower than the monthly average of 11.8 offenses in the four months before the change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.