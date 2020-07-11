A quote in a Page 1A story in Saturday’s Tribune-Herald from judicial candidate Thomas West, in which he said McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Jon Ker praised him for running a positive campaign, may have incorrectly implied that Ker has endorsed West in the race for 19th State District Court. Ker said he also told West’s opponent, Kristi DeCluitt, that she has run a positive campaign and that he does not endorse primary candidates.
Most Popular
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
-
Waco police to enforce mask order as McLennan County's COVID-19 rate among highest in state
-
Police: Man, 22, fatally shot after argument outside convenience store
-
Fifteenth person in McLennan County dies of COVID-19 as governor puts pause on elective surgeries
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.