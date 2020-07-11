A quote in a Page 1A story in Saturday’s Tribune-Herald from judicial candidate Thomas West, in which he said McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Jon Ker praised him for running a positive campaign, may have incorrectly implied that Ker has endorsed West in the race for 19th State District Court. Ker said he also told West’s opponent, Kristi DeCluitt, that she has run a positive campaign and that he does not endorse primary candidates.

Tags

Load comments