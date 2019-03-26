Flooding threatens water
ST. LOUIS — More than 1 million private wells that supply drinking water in mostly rural parts of the Midwest could face the risk of contamination from floodwater, posing a health concern that could linger long after the flooding subsides.
Major flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and several smaller waterways has inundated states from the Canadian border south to Kentucky. The National Weather Service warns that with snowmelt in northern states only beginning, the threat of more flooding persists well into spring.
The high water and swift current carries raw sewage from overburdened treatment plants, animal waste and pesticides from farm fields, and spilled fuel.
“Whatever was on the land is in the water now,” said Steve May, assistant chief of the Missouri Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology.
Contaminated water can carry bacteria such as E. coli that can cause gastrointestinal illness, reproductive problems and neurological disorders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The National Ground Water Association, a trade group for the industry that includes well systems, said there are 1.1 million private wells in 300 flooded counties across 10 states.
Smollett charges dropped
CHICAGO — Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett, an astonishing reversal that the “Empire” actor called vindication, but that the Chicago mayor angrily dismissed as a “whitewash” of allegations that Smollett lied about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack.
Authorities said they still believe Smollett concocted the attack, and they offered little explanation for the decision to abandon the case barely five weeks after charges were filed. In return for the dismissal, Smollett agreed to do community service and forfeit the $10,000 he paid to get out of jail.
Smollett’s attorneys said his record was “wiped clean” of the 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was assaulted by two men. He insisted that he had “been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”
A spokeswoman for the Cook County prosecutors’ office said the dismissal came “after reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case.” Tandra Simonton called it “a just disposition and appropriate resolution” but also said it was not an exoneration.
To the moon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence is calling for landing astronauts on the moon within five years.
At a meeting of the National Space Council in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, Pence said NASA needs to achieve that goal “by any means necessary.” He says NASA rockets will be replaced by commercial rockets, if necessary, given this new sense of urgency.
This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing. Pence says the first woman on the moon and the next man there will be U.S. astronauts launched by U.S. rockets from U.S. soil.
Pence leads the National Space Council. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told the group that NASA will do everything possible to meet the deadline.
