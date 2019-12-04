He’s no ‘Putin puppet’
In his recent column on President Trump, Waco resident Charles Reed notes that he wrote a letter in June 2017 calling for impeachment and removal of Donald Trump: “President Trump is daily carrying out foreign policy desires of Russian President Vladmir Putin.” Mr. Reed called Russia “America’s greatest adversary.” He has referred to President Trump as Putin’s puppet.
Mr. Reed, it was the Obama administration and his secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, who put their stamp of approval on selling 20 percent of the United States’ uranium to Canadian-based Uranium One. A Russian firm had 51% stake in the company. That uranium ended up in Russia, which then traded the uranium for Iran’s heavy water. It was Obama who warned the Russians in Syria to not cross a “red line,” then this line disappeared with but a whimper of appeasement. And in 2012, it was Obama on a hot mic who told Putin’s protégé, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev: “This is my last election… After my election I have more flexibility.” By the way, the supposed Russian collusion and/or election interference took place under the Obama administration, yet Mr. Reed blames President Trump. Lest I forget, Obama did kick out 35 Russian diplomats for meddling in our election, though he did so after Trump won. Would Obama have done so had Hillary won?
As for Putin’s puppet, President Trump, trying to advance the interests of Russia: In April 2018 Trump imposed new strict sanctions on seven of the richest Russians and 17 Russian government officials for their interference in our elections; in his first month in office, Trump upheld strict sanctions to punish Russia for its unlawful 2014 annexation of Crimea (which occurred during Obama’s administration); in August 2017, Trump signed a bill slapping more sanctions on Russia that no executive order could undo; Trump ordered closure of Russian diplomatic properties deemed a threat to our national security in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York City; President Trump closed the Russian consulate in Seattle; he also expelled Russian diplomats after the Russian government was thought to be involved in a nerve-agent attack in the United Kingdom. Trump has also underscored the dangers of Europe being dependent upon Russian gas and oil. Amid all this, Putin surely can’t be very happy with his puppet.
One last thing: Article 2, Section 3, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution demands the president “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” The clause “imposes a duty on the president to enforce the laws of the United States.” President Trump has the authority to investigate Russian/Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election; he has the authority to investigate the fake Steele dossier bought and paid for by RINO John McCain, Clinton and the Democratic National Committee and used by a corrupt FBI in a bid to undermine lawful election of Trump; President Trump has the authority to see if there were any laws broken in 2014 when 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, made $50,000 per month from Ukraine’s energy company, Burisma. Hunter Biden had no prior knowledge or experience in the energy field. Was there a “quid pro quo” when then-Vice President Biden called Ukraine officials to stop the investigation and fire the investigator or he would hold up $1 billion in aid to the Ukraine?
Mr. Reed’s only real case against Trump is he’s “obnoxious.” I don’t think being obnoxious is an impeachable offense. Keep the USA great.
Dennis Grimland, Robinson
