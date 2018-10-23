Sixteen business groups have organized a new coalition to keep “California-style policies” out of Texas workplaces — an effort that could put the nail in the coffin of paid sick leave ordinances already on shaky ground in two Texas cities.
Launched Monday, ASSET — the Alliance for Securing and Strengthening the Economy in Texas — includes several organizations that have already signed on to a legal challenge of Austin’s paid sick leave ordinance, which a state appeals court temporarily blocked in August. But the new group is poised to be an influential force at the Capitol when legislators reconvene in January, especially given the opposition such measures have already drawn from conservative lawmakers. Its top aim, leaders said, is to advocate a state law pre-empting cities from enacting employment and labor measures that could put business at a disadvantage.
In February, Austin’s city council passed a paid sick leave ordinance that allows workers to accrue up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year at businesses with more than 15 employees. San Antonio followed suit in August, and in Dallas, organizers came just short of getting enough signatures to put paid sick leave on this November’s ballot.
Advocates praise those measures as critical protections for workers, but business groups are wary of the burden they impose on small business owners. The Texas Public Policy Foundation, with support from the attorney general’s Office, has jumped in to defend those interests in court.
But as those legal efforts play out, lawmakers have also made it clear they’re gearing up to fight cities’ plans in the halls of the Legislature. Hours after Austin passed its ordinance, state Rep. Paul Workman, R-Austin, called out the city council for “declaring war” on small businesses. Dozens more lawmakers have also signed a letter calling out the ordinance for putting businesses at “a competitive disadvantage.”
The group includes the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Texas Association of Business, the Texas Retailers Association and the Texas Association of Builders.