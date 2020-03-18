ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after starting its 2020 count for most of the U.S., the Census Bureau on Wednesday suspended field operations for two weeks out of concern about the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus.
Census Bureau officials said they were continuing to monitor all operations related to the once-a-decade head count amid the global pandemic. As of Wednesday, 11 million households had answered the census .
Most census workers won’t head into the field until May, when they’ll knock on the doors of homes that haven’t turned in their questionnaires. But some workers are already in the field. They were primarily dropping off paper questionnaires at places with no fixed addresses and large numbers of seasonal workers, or preparing for counts in a few weeks of the homeless and people who live in group housing such as college dorms, nursing homes and prisons.
The Census Bureau aims to hire as many as 500,000 workers for the census, and so far has 31,000 on the payroll.
Census historian Margo Anderson called the move unprecedented.
“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of such a suspension, nationwide,” said Anderson, a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “We’re in uncharted territory on the census, as well as everything else since last Friday.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
The 2020 census started for most of the U.S. last week when notifications started being mailed out and its self-response website went live. The head count officially kicked off in January in remote Alaska villages that are difficult to reach.
This is the first decennial census that has encouraged most people to answer the questionnaire online, although respondents can also answer by telephone or mailing back a form. The Census Bureau is hoping a strong self-response rate will decrease the need for census takers to knock on doors for face-to-face interviews this summer.
”The public is strongly encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet, and can also respond by phone or mail,” the Census Bureau said in a statement.
In a statement, the chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said lawmakers were monitoring the suspension of field operations and encouraging people to self-respond.
“By responding now, you will ensure that the Census Bureau does not need to send a census worker to your door,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York said.
The decision to suspend field operations came just a few days after the Census Bureau announced it would delay sending out census takers to count students in off-campus housing and postpone sending workers to grocery stores and houses of worship where they help people fill out the questionnaire. The bureau also said the deadline for ending the 2020 census at the end of July could be adjusted as needed.
The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending. By Dec. 31, the Census Bureau is required to give the president counts of state populations that are used in apportionment, the process of determining the number of congressional seats each state gets.
Arturo Vargas, the CEO of NALEO Educational Fund, a Latino advocacy group active in census outreach efforts, said he supported the Census Bureau’s decision.
“Right now, the easiest way to make sure residents are counted is through self-response online, by phone, or by mail,” Vargas said. “Emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic are precisely why our government needs accurate census data.”
Fannie, Freddie
Mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said Wednesday that they will suspend all foreclosure sales and evictions of borrowers in single family homes owned by their companies.
The action, ordered by Fannie and Freddie’s federal regulator, is among many efforts nationwide to protect those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The companies have been under the control of the federal government since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development suspended foreclosures and evictions for mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.
Fannie and Freddie do not make loans, but buy them from lenders and bundle them into securities, guarantee them against default and sell them to investors. Together they guarantee about half of the U.S. home market.
The companies also announced other mortgage relief options, including an expansion of its forbearance program, which gives borrows relief for up to one year and suspends late charges and penalties. They also suspended reporting to credit bureaus of past due payments of borrowers who are in a forbearance plan as a result of hardships attributable to the emergency.
These measures are effective immediately and apply to borrowers who are unable to make their mortgage payments due to a decline in income resulting from the impact of COVID-19, regardless of whether they have contracted the virus, Freddie Mac said.
“Borrowers who may be experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their mortgage servicer — the company they send their monthly mortgage payments to — to explore their options,” Freddie Mac said in a statement.
Seattle spread
SEATTLE — Staff members who worked while sick at multiple long-term care facilities contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable elderly in the Seattle area, federal health officials said Wednesday.
Thirty-five coronavirus deaths have been linked to Life Care Center in Kirkland. A report Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided the most detailed account to date of what drove the outbreak still raging in the Seattle area where authorities closed down restaurants, bars, health clubs, movie theaters and other gathering spots this week.
Sick workers may well have contributed, although investigators haven’t tied spread to “any particular staff member” and don’t know how the infection was introduced or spread, said Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, during a phone briefing for reporters Wednesday.
“They need the money. They don’t have sick leave. They don’t recognize their symptoms. They deny their symptoms,” Duchin said. And in mid-February, awareness of the virus was low.
“Nobody was thinking about COVID-19 at this point,” Duchin said.
Public health authorities who surveyed long-term care facilities in the area found they didn’t have enough personal protective equipment or other items such as alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
They also said nursing homes in the area are vulnerable because staff members worked with symptoms, worked in more than one facility, and sometimes didn’t know about or follow recommendations about protecting their eyes or being careful while in close contact with ill patients.
Nursing home officials also were slow to think that symptoms might be caused by coronavirus, and faced problems from limited testing ability, according to the report.
Life Care spokesman Tim Killian said Wednesday that full-time nurses qualify for two weeks of paid sick leave. He was not sure what benefits are available to other job categories or part-timers. Long into the outbreak, facility officials said they didn’t have enough tests for residents and that staff had gone untested.
Several family members and friends who visited Life Care before the outbreak told The Associated Press that they didn’t notice any unusual precautions, and none said they were asked about their health or if they had visited China or any other countries struck by the virus.
They said visitors came in as they always did, sometimes without signing in. Staffers had only recently begun wearing face masks. And organized events went on as planned, including a Feb. 26 Mardi Gras party, when residents and visitors packed into a common room, passed plates of sausage, rice and king cake, and sang as a band played “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
“We were all eating, drinking, singing and clapping to the music,” Pat McCauley, who was there visiting a friend, told the AP. “In hindsight, it was a real germ-fest.”
About 57% of the patients at the nursing home were hospitalized after getting infected, the CDC said. Of those, more than 1 in 4 died. No staff members died.
“The findings in this report suggest that once COVID-19 has been introduced into a long-term care facility, it has the potential to result in high attack rates among residents, staff members, and visitors,” the report says. “In the context of rapidly escalating COVID-19 outbreaks in much of the United States, it is critical that long-term care facilities implement active measures to prevent introduction of COVID-19.”
Infected staff members included those working in physical therapy, occupational therapy and nursing and nursing assistants.
Researchers who have studied nursing home workers say the jobs are low paying, with many earning minimum wage. Many employees don’t get paid when they are out sick, they said.
”It is very common for them to work two jobs in order to make ends meet especially if they have a family,” said Charlene Harrington, of the University of California, San Francisco.
Harrington said her research shows that large for-profit nursing home chains such as Life Care have the lowest staffing levels of any ownership group.
David Grabowski, of the Harvard Medical School, said nursing home employees often leave for retail and restaurant jobs.
”We’re going to see a lot of outbreaks like the one we saw in Kirkland,” he said. “It’s the front lines for containing the virus.”
As of Wednesday, 23 long-term care facilities in the area have confirmed cases among residents or employees, Duchin said. In all, Seattle’s King County has had 562 confirmed cases, an increase of 44 since Tuesday, and 56 confirmed deaths, up 10 since Tuesday, with half the newly reported deaths linked to the nursing home.
Infection control is lax at U.S. nursing homes and their sick, elderly residents are especially vulnerable to the new virus, Duchin said.
“This could happen anywhere,” he said. “I think you’ll see around the country these facilities hit very hard by COVID-19.”
Meanwhile, in Kansas...
TOPEKA, Kan. — As most of the U.S. raced to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, conservative Republican lawmakers in Kansas moved Wednesday to limit their Democratic governor’s emergency powers, including the ability to establish quarantine zones if the need arises.
Conservatives are angry with Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to close all of the state’s K-12 school buildings for the rest of the spring semester, viewing it as an overreaction that is stoking panic. And, despite Kelly’s past support for gun-rights measures as a legislator, a few of her GOP critics suggested that her bold action on the coronavirus so far means she might go after firearms or try to limit their sale, even though she’s never mentioned that she was considering anything like that.
Before passing its version of an extension of the state of emergency that Kelly declared last week, the GOP-dominated Kansas Senate added language from conservatives that would strip her of power governors have had in other emergencies. Among those powers are the authority to say who goes into or out of a disaster area and to restrict movement within an area. She also would lose the governor’s broad power to act to “promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.”
The House still has to agree to the language, and its members initially were skeptical Wednesday. Still, one GOP leader, Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, an eastern Kansas attorney, told his colleagues that when it comes to a pandemic response, “We want the lightest touch possible.”
State Sen. Mike Thompson, a Kansas City-area Republican, said Kansas faces a “self-fulfilling, circular prophecy of gloom and doom” over the coronavirus. He and other conservatives fear that the economy is being damaged unnecessarily. A former television meteorologist, he said, “There’s a reason that you don’t put out a tornado warning for Wichita when the tornado’s in Topeka.”
“It may not be nearly as a bad as we think, so in a lot of ways, you have to be very cautious about how you do things,” he said.
Kelly’s fellow Democrats warned that the new language could limit her ability to set up quarantine zones around communities in crisis. The conservatives’ push to restrain Kelly came after governors in other states declared curfews and ordered businesses shut down to combat the spread of the disease.
“There are good reasons for what the governor did,” said state Sen. Tom Holland, a Democrat from the state’s northeast. We’ve all just got to get over it.
The governor has embraced what she calls common-sense gun restrictions, such as a “red flag” law that would allow courts to order the removal of firearms from people who are a danger to themselves or others. But she voted as a state senator for gun rights measures and has not suggested that she would need to confiscate guns or stop their sale in an emergency.
Republican state Sen. Dennis Pyle, who is from northeastern Kansas, successfully sought the gun-rights provision. It would prevent Kelly from using the emergency declaration to confiscate guns or ammunition or halt their sale or transportation. Pyle said her actions on coronavirus raise questions about how far she might go.
Democrats were aghast, but most voted for the resolution because without it, the declaration Kelly issued to mobilize state resources more easily would expire on March 27. The vote was 37-2.
The Kansas Senate’s resolution would extend the state of emergency until May 1 and allow legislative leaders to extend it every 30 days afterward. The Republican-controlled Kansas House approved a version that would extend the state of emergency into January 2021, and the two chambers will have to resolve their differences.
Democratic state Sen. Mary Ware, of Wichita, said she learned Wednesday that a visitor to her Statehouse office last week was being tested for coronavirus.
“This is not something to take as theoretical, certainly not as a hoax,” Ware said.
Cruise ships
HONOLULU — Two cruise ships were headed to Honolulu after being turned away by other ports. There were no positive cases of coronavirus on either vessel, officials said.
The Maasdam, operated by Holland America Line, had its port call canceled in Hilo, Hawaii, and is set to disembark Friday in Honolulu Harbor, state officials said. It has 842 guests and 542 crew members.
Norwegian Cruise Line said one of its vessels that was turned away by Fiji and New Zealand is expected to disembark in Honolulu on Sunday. The Norwegian Jewel, with about 2,000 passengers, refueled in American Samoa but was not allowed to disembark at the Port of Pago Pago.
New measures to seal borders to reduce the spread of the coronavirus have left some cruise ships stranded as local governments deny permission to disembark.
Two vessels were rerouted to Miami after they were turned away from their home port in Puerto Rico, even with no reports of infections. Authorities in Argentina, Chile and Brazil placed ships on quarantine after reports of positive coronavirus tests.
The Cruise Lines International Association said about 40 ships with 90,000 passengers were at sea when President Donald Trump announced a ban last week that restricts travel by many foreigners to the U.S.
News that the Maasdam previously planned to arrive in Hilo on Hawaii’s Big Island — after dozens of other ships canceled port calls for fear of spreading coronavirus — sparked worry, with many calling for the ship to be redirected or even for civilian vessels to physically block the Maasdam’s entrance to the harbor, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.
Officials were still working on a plan for the ships’ arrivals, said Tim Sakahara, spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
The department said officials were working to direct the Maasdam to Honolulu Harbor so passengers will have flight options out of Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
“Both ships will have been at sea longer than the 14-day incubation period,” Sakahara said.
Still, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said that starting Friday, disembarking cruise ship passengers will undergo thermal scanning and interviews by physicians.
“We have been told so many times we can disembark, only to be told the day before we couldn’t,” Edmund Pinto, a passenger on the Norwegian Jewel and a former Associated Press editor, said Wednesday.
Ige on Tuesday asked people to postpone island vacations for at least 30 days as the state tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Holland America Line’s Westerdam cruise ship arrived Monday in Honolulu with no passengers. The ship departed from the Philippines on March 2 with with 680 crew and 18 contract service staff, who all tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-February, the cruise line said in a statement. The ship sailed for more than a month with no port calls, the statement said.
