GEORGETOWN — The conversation unfolding before a campaign event for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz here last week echoed similar ones popping up among Republican groups around Texas. With a mixture of frustration and bewilderment, attendees were discussing the proliferation of black-and-white yard signs in their neighborhoods brandishing a single four-letter word: BETO.
The signs have become a signature calling card of Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s bid to unseat Cruz. While Democrats posting yard signs for candidates is nothing new, even when it happens in some of Texas’ most conservative enclaves, what’s been different this summer is the extent to which O’Rourke’s signs have seemingly dominated the landscape in some neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, Cruz signs are far tougher to spot, and many Cruz supporters have become increasingly agitated by their inability to obtain signs to counter what they see on their daily drives.
Once the event in Georgetown got started, one of the earlier speakers — a candidate for county office — jokingly pleaded with the crowd to quit asking him for Cruz signs because he could not provide them.
Cruz later fielded a question about signs from the local member of the State Republican Executive Committee, Mike McCloskey.
“The one question I get asked universally, everywhere is, ‘We’re seeing signs that say ‘Robert Francis’ in our neighbors’ yards, and we want to claim our territory and have your signs in our yards,’” McCloskey told Cruz, using O’Rourke’s birth name. “I think people here are wanting those. What can we do to get those in the hands of the folks that want to have them in their yard?”
“That’s a question we hear a lot,” Cruz said. “Yes, there are a lot of signs for my opponent, Beto O’Rourke. They invested a ton of money and they put that money, part of it, into having signs everywhere.”
The sign disparity is not necessarily indicative of an enthusiasm gap, but of differences in campaign spending priorities. But more broadly, Cruz campaign manager Jeff Roe has an aversion to yard signs — he said he views them as a far-less-effective use of campaign money than door knocking, television and radio advertising, phone banking or direct mail. That’s not a new strategy in Cruz world. Roe said the Cruz 2016 presidential campaign spent no money on yard signs.
“It would be an easier campaign to win if we just used yard signs, and whoever wins is who puts up the most yard signs,” Roe told The Texas Tribune.
Even so, the Cruz campaign has distributed 10,000 signs so far, and ordered another 25,000 for these anxious supporters.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Cruz campaign sent out an email to supporters with the subject line, “Yard Signs are Here – Get Yours!” The signs are available on its website for $10 – the same price O’Rourke is selling signs on his own site. Both campaigns also offer sets of 100 or more at discounted rates.
So how many O’Rourke yard signs are there actually around Texas? An O’Rourke spokesman said the campaign has not tracked the number of signs they’ve sold or given away.
Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide in over 20 years. But recent polls show the race between Cruz and O’Rourke within single digits. O’Rourke has also taken the lead in fundraising.
While the paucity of Cruz signs does not appear to reflect a lack of enthusiasm on the Republican side of the race, the decision has nonetheless begun to have a psychological impact in some communities, energizing O’Rourke backers and, at the very least, unnerving some Cruz voters.
The topic has come up repeatedly at Republican gatherings in recent weeks. On a telephone town hall Cruz held with supporters earlier this month, one caller introduced himself as an Uber driver from Keller who said he travels “all over the Mid-Cities and Tarrant County and whatnot, and Beto signs are everywhere.” The man told Cruz he has “not seen one sign for you other than the one that’s on my back patio.” He asked whether the lack of signs was due to the Cruz campaign taking Republican-leaning Tarrant County for granted, or whether the campaign simply lacked the money to offer its supporters signs.
“I hear that all across the state, and there are a lot of Beto O’Rourke signs that are out there,” Cruz replied. “And the reason is they invested big, big dollars early on.”
Cruz went on to recall his “famously cheap” campaign for U.S. Senate in 2012 – one in which he defeated Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst, who put millions of dollars of his own money into the race and was widely viewed as the frontrunner until Cruz’s upstart bid gained traction. “We watch our pennies very, very closely,” Cruz told the man, saying supporters were similarly frustrated six years ago with the availability of yard signs, but that was “because we were saving our money to use it when it has the greatest effect.”