Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke addresses a crowd estimated at 800 at Common Grounds coffeehouse near Baylor University. O’Rourke has been barnstorming college campuses ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 6, when he will face incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.
