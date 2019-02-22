All 12 Democrats in the Texas Senate have publicly confirmed they are opposed to confirming embattled Secretary of State David Whitley, giving them more than enough votes to block his nomination if they’re all in the chamber when the vote comes up.
The tally of “no” verdicts from Senate Democrats hit a dozen on Friday, upping the ante on the minority party’s ability to block his path to confirmation if they all stick together. To be confirmed, Whitley needs a two-thirds vote in the 31-member chamber. But whether Whitley’s nomination will make it that far is unclear.
This week marked the second time the Senate Nominations Committee punted on voting out his appointment after a confirmation hearing during which Whitley was scrutinized for his voter citizenship review, which was based on deeply flawed data and seemingly pulled in tens of thousands of registered voters for review because they were naturalized citizens.
“The duties acting Secretary Whitley was appointed to as the Chief Elections Officer requires a high level of discretion in protecting the integrity of our voters in Texas,” state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, said. “Unfortunately, through his actions and those of his office acting Secretary Whitley failed to uphold the expectations of his position.”