Just as they do every year, hundreds of county officials from all over Texas are packing a hotel ballroom in Austin this week for three days of all things elections.
On the agenda are a session on paying for primary elections and one on procedures for voting by mail. A half-hour is reserved for policy updates from the legislative session that wrapped up in late May.
The annual seminar was originally supposed to begin with a welcome from the secretary of state, Texas’ chief election official. But with county workers gathered around dozens of round tables, this year’s confab kicked off with a deputy; the secretary of state position has been vacant since late May, when David Whitley lost his job over a botched review of the voter rolls.
It’s been 63 days since Democratic senators blocked Whitley’s confirmation and cut his tenure short. The Texas Constitution states the governor shall “without delay” make another nomination to fill the vacant post. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not respond to questions about why the post has remained vacant for so long and whether there was a timeline in place to name a replacement.
Abbott announced Dec. 17 he was tapping Whitley, a longtime aide, to serve as secretary of state — just 11 days after Whitley’s predecessor made his resignation public.
The vacancy at the top of the secretary of state’s office illustrates the ongoing fallout from the state’s failed efforts to scour the voter rolls for noncitizens that jeopardized the voting rights of tens of thousands of naturalized citizens and resulted in three federal lawsuits that were ultimately settled by scrapping the entire review.
A spokesman for the secretary of state’s office also did not respond to questions about the vacancy. Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza has been taking on much of the secretary of state’s public responsibilities, attending economic development events, drawing the ballot order for the upcoming constitutional amendment election and delivering Monday’s welcome.