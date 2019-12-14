Waco police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Waco Drive early Saturday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Officers were called to East Waco Drive, near the Interstate 35 overpass, after a vehicle struck a woman who was walking on Waco Drive at about 3:30 a.m., Swanton said. Details are limited, but the woman died as a result of the crash, he said.
It is unknown if the driver of the car stopped or is cooperating with police. Swanton said crash reconstruction detectives and crime scene technicians are reviewing evidence and the crash remains under investigation.
The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of family, Swanton said.
Aggravated robbery
Two armed men robbed a group of six other men inside their house in the 2200 block of Summer Avenue and left them bound with extension cords and belts Saturday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a Facebook post Saturday night.
The description of the two men matches the description of two suspects in another case earlier in the night in the same neighborhood, Swanton said. Police believe they are targeting people they believe to be undocumented.
“It is believed the suspects are casing the neighborhood for victims who are most likely undocumented immigrants,” Swanton wrote.
Officers responded to the home on Summer at about 10 a.m. after a business owner reported his employees had not shown up for work. The pair invaded the home at about 7:30 a.m., Swanton said.
They were dressed in all black with masks and gloves, and both were armed with handguns and batons, he said. They threatened all six victims, beat one with a baton and took cash and cellphones from all six, he said.
“We are cautioning our community to keep an eye out for each other and always report suspicious and/or criminal behavior,” he wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.