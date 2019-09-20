Waco police have launched a murder investigation after a 46-year-old man was found shot to death in his apartment at 925 N. 26th St. on Friday, Cmdr. Scott Mosley said.
A witness called police shortly before 7:40 p.m. and reported hearing gunfire and seeing a man run from the Jefferson Apartments, Mosley said. Officers found the second-floor apartment where the shooting apparently happened and inside found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso, he said.
Officers are investigating the shooting as a murder and were searching the area Friday night.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Teen arrested
A Waco teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge that he shot a firearm at a house and car in West this June, an arrest affidavit states.
Gary Wayne Barrington Jr., 19, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reported Barrington returned to a house where he had been in a fight and began shooting, the affidavit states.
Deputies arrived at the house after people inside reported the house and a car were struck multiple times. One of the victims said Barrington had attended a party at the house.
Barrington was “jumped and robbed” during the party, the affidavit states. He left the party with a friend and made comments that he planned to go back to the home, and “shoot up the place” during a gathering after the party at a park in West, according to the affidavit.
“It was learned in the investigation that Gary and his friends discussed going back to the house to fight the people who assaulted Gary, but Gary wanted to shoot the house,” the affidavit states. “Gary was already in possession of a Kel-Tec .380-pistol (and) was asking for more guns so he can go back and shoot the house up while at the park.”
Barrington arrived at the house in a car and began firing rounds from the pistol, the affidavit states. Investigators also reported evidence of rounds fired from AR-10 and AK-47 rifles.
Officers arrested Barrington for the shots traced to the Kel-Tec .380 pistol. Other arrests are possible, authorities said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Barrington remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $25,000.
Gambling, drug raid
Waco police arrested three people and seized drugs and 8-liner gambling machines during a raid at BRC Smoke Shop, 928 N. 25th St., on Thursday afternoon, Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release.
Officers, including the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the business at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and found multiple types of drugs “in amounts consistent with drug dealing,” Bynum said. They also seized 19 8-liner machines and about $7,000 inside “the illegal gambling business,” he wrote.
Officers detained and identified 15 people and also arrested three on state jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity charges. Denisha Bryan, Hakim Janae Neal and Blake Edward Roulac were arrested, Bynum said. Their ages were not immediately available.
The investigation is continuing, and more arrests and charges are expected, Bynum said.
Impersonating an officer
Police arrested a Robinson man and searched his home Thursday after the man falsely told local officials and a neighbor he he was an officer for a federal government agency, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
Jeffrey Lange Kash, 65, was arrested after he called police last week to complain about a neighbor and, during his conversation with dispatchers, claimed to be a federal officer, O’Connor said.
O’Connor did not detail Kash’s complaint against the neighbor, but officers responded and spoke with Kash and the neighbor, he said. Kash presented officers with a badge during the initial investigation, and officers learned the item could be purchased online to look like a legitimate badge, O’Connor said.
Neighbors also told police Kash threatened them and told them he was a federal officer, he said. He declined to say which agency Kash claimed to be with. A request for the probable cause statement written by police was not returned Friday.
Police executed a search warrant for Kash’s home in the 100 block of Flat Creek Road and arrested him Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of impersonating a public servant.
He was released from McLennan County Jail on bond listed at $3,000 Friday.
Police dog dies
The Woodway Public Safety Department lost its only four-legged member with the death of Gerry on Thursday.
Woodway officers said goodbye to the 7-year-old German shepherd police dog this week after he became sick earlier this month, Woodway Director of Public Safety Bret Crook said. Lab testing revealed Gerry was suffering from liver failure, Crook said.
“We brought him up to the office (on Wednesday) and let everyone say goodbye before they took him (Thursday),” he said. “It’s been pretty tough, especially for his handlers. He was a big part of the department.”
Gerry had been with Woodway police more than four years, Crook said. The department is reviewing its options for getting a new police dog and possibly adding a second.
No plans have been finalized, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.