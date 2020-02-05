Police were looking for suspects Wednesday after two people were shot and wounded in the Mountainview neighborhood in West Waco and more gunshots were reported about six hours later in North Waco, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Officers were first called to the 2100 block of Mountainview Drive at about 8:10 a.m., when a man and a woman were shot outside a home, Bynum said. The man was shot in the foot, and the woman was shot in the upper arm, causing the bullet to go into her torso.
Bynum said both injuries were not life-threatening.
“At this time, officers are investigating it as a possible home invasion or attempted robbery,” Bynum said Wednesday morning.
As a precaution, Mountainview Elementary School was placed on lockout Wednesday morning, meaning no one could enter campus.
One man was arrested in the area on an outstanding warrant, but he was not connected to the shooting, Bynum said.
Investigators at the house appeared to be focusing on a white Pontiac Grand Prix, which was surrounded by evidence markers, and police knocked on neighbors’ doors seeking more information.
North Waco gunfire
About six hours later, police responded to the 3700 block of Ethel Avenue in North Waco when a man reported hearing several gunshots. Bynum said initial reports indicated a silver Chevrolet Impala and a black car may have been connected to the North Waco shooting.
Bynum said no injuries were reported in North Waco, but officers found multiple casings in the area.
It was not immediately known if the shootings were connected. They each remain under investigation, and no arrests were made immediately after the incidents.
Credit card skimmers
Police found credit card skimmers on gas pumps at a Crawford convenience store Tuesday, not long after skimmers also were found at convenience stores in Clifton and Valley Mills, Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton said.
The devices are attached to legitimate payment terminals to steal payment card information. Police started to investigate after complaints made in the past week to the Security Bank of Crawford about fraudulent credit card transactions, Bruton said. Transactions at the Crawford Coffee Station, 6659 N. Lone Star Parkway, were flagged as suspicious, he said.
Police visited the convenience store and found credit card skimmers on pumps 1, 2 and 4, and the devices were removed, Bruton said.
There is no immediate connection between the skimmers removed in Crawford and the skimmers recently removed in Clifton and Valley Mills, but the local police agencies are working together and with the U.S. Secret Service to investigate, he said.
The pumps in Crawford had been inspected about two months ago, and no skimmers were found at that time, Bruton said. It is unknown how long the skimmers were in place, but customers should check their credit card or bank accounts for fraudulent activity, he said.
