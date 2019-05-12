The best way to launch something new is to make it as familiar as possible. Spectrum Originals launches “L.A.’s Finest,” an episodic police comedy-drama starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as beautiful buddy cops re-creating the wise-cracking patter and nonstop action of the “Bad Boys” franchise. Did I mention this was a Jerry Bruckheimer production?
But wait. What the heck is a Spectrum Original? That happens to be the name of a new outlet for original programming available only to Spectrum subscribers. Programming like “L.A.’s Finest” will be available on demand and commercial-free.
Nancy McKenna (Alba) is a married officer with a precocious teen daughter who rattles on about feminist theory. Sydney Burnett (Union) is still a party girl, searching dating apps for the perfect one-night stand. Within seconds of their introduction, they’re knee-deep in a shootout at a convenience store, wisecracking about Syd’s failure to show up at Nancy’s book club. Syd and Nancy. Get it?
Over the course of the first episode, Nancy gets into several shootouts wearing low-cut attire, and Syd goes undercover as a lap dancer. Syd also entertains her online conquests in a penthouse apartment that looks like it might be outside a police officer’s price range. But nobody lives modestly in Bruckheimer Land.
It’s always easy to dismiss Bruckheimer fare as formulaic and fairly brainless. But that’s not to say it’s not watchable in its own way. Not unlike a Quarter-Pounder With Cheese, “L.A.’s Finest” doesn’t pass itself off as gourmet fare, but it aspires to a wide audience. As such, it’s a perfect way to announce Spectrum’s new service.
- On the other end of the spectrum, cop-drama-wise, Acorn launches the fifth season of “Line of Duty,” one of the U.K.’s most acclaimed series. From the makers of “Bodyguard,” an international hit available on Netflix.
- “Paid Off With Michael Torpey” (9 p.m., TruTV, TV-14) launches its second season. It’s the only game show featuring contestants who play to win enough cash prizes to lighten their crushing student debt.
- Most films set in California’s Napa and Sonoma counties put the accent on the good life. Netflix just launched the comedy “Wine Country,” directed by Amy Poehler. The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) documentary “Harvest Season” looks at the hard work behind the grape vines and good times. It follows veteran winemaker Gustavo Brambila, Mexican migrant worker Rene Reyes, and wine entrepreneur Vanessa Robledo over the course of a harvest.