A Midway Independent School District student who was hit by a school bus Friday has been transferred to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, school officials said late Friday.
The student, whose name and age have not been released, was injured at about 3:50 p.m. after exiting the bus at a bus stop near the Sendero Springs subdivision off Bagby Avenue, district spokeswoman Traci Marlin said.
The student was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, then to McLane, which is part of the same medical system.
Castleman Creek Elementary School Principal Mandy Johnson wrote in a statement emailed to parents that the incident is a “serious situation” and that “our hearts and prayers go out to the young lady as she is being treated for injuries.”
The remaining 14 students on the bus returned to the school via another two buses and met their parents there.
“We appreciate everyone’s concern, patience while reconnecting students with their parents, and continued thoughts and prayers for healing for the young lady,” Johnson said.
The Waco Police Department is investigating the incident. No other details were available.
Assault of public servant
A McLennan County inmate was charged with assault of a public servant after she bit a jailer Friday afternoon, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
An argument broke out at about noon in the women’s section of McLennan County Jail between Ananova Nicole Hill, 18, of Waco, and another female inmate, McNamara said. The two women were separated without incident, and Hill was taken to a separate holding cell when she continued to be combative, he said.
Hill started to struggle with two female guards who entered the holding cell to de-escalate the situation, and she bit one of the officers on her left arm, jail administrator Capt. Ricky Armstrong said.
The bite did not break the skin but caused bruising, McNamara said.
Deputies added a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant against Hill. She has been in Jail since Feb. 23 on a Waco police charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $30,000 for the initial charge. Bond information on the new charge was not immediately available.