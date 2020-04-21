About $70,000 worth of heavy equipment was stolen from a business in McLennan County on Tuesday morning, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve January said.
Employees who opened Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, 16595 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Elm Mott, discovered two stand-up skid steers were missing at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies stated that the suspect or suspects removed the equipment through a barricade on the property. January said three other large pieces of equipment were moved on the property, but were not taken.
Detectives investigated the thefts throughout the day and collected information from the business. A description of the suspect or suspects was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies have investigated multiple burglaries from across the county within the last month. Seven people were arrested last week for their suspected of involvement in a string of vehicle burglaries since stay-at-home orders went into place because of COVID-19 concerns, Sheriff Parnell McNamara announced last week.
Although it was unclear if the arrest of suspected burglars last week was connected to the equipment theft, McNamara said detectives continue to investigate additional burglaries in the county.
“We are coming after them hard,” he said.
Anyone with information about the equipment theft or possible suspects is asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 757-5095.
Hewitt patrols
Hewitt police launched a new neighborhood public safety effort this week for residents to help officers with neighborhood patrols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hewitt police announced the Hewitt Dog Watcher Watch Program on Tuesday, designed to encourage neighbors and pedestrians to be the eyes and hears of their community. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said the program is a collaboration between police and local residents to learn how to spot and report any suspicious activity in neighborhoods, particularly during shelter-in-place orders.
More residents are walking dogs, exercising outdoors and strolling in neighborhoods while the county and citywide shelter-in-place orders remain active. Devlin said police will soon be providing an online training program and video to help community members interested in participating a chance to be more aware and report suspicious behavior.
“Since we do have a lot of people walking dogs, more people out in neighborhoods and more people at home during the day because of COVID-19, this is our chance to teach and train them on how to recognize and report suspicious activity in their areas,” Devlin said.
Comparing the program to a community watch group, Devlin said the training will be helpful in the long term even after shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted. Community members do not have to own pets to participate in the program, he said.
Hewitt residents interested in signing up for the program or those seeking more information are asked to email Lindsey Bartlett at LBartlett@cityofhewitt.com.
Dog rescue
A small dog named Zoey was rescued by Waco fire’s Technical Rescue Team after the dog ran from its owners as the family walked in Cameron Park, near Circle Point shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
The family called first responders when the dog ran underneath a fence and tumbled down a steep embankment, above the Brazos River.
“The dog fell about 20 feet and landed in some brush that kind of broke its fall,” Waco fire Battalion Chief Ben Samarripa said. “The dog was just kind of stuck there and couldn’t really get back up.”
Rescue team members lowered Firefighter Dwayne Ellis down the cliff to rescue the dog. Samarripa said the dog that weighed about seven pounds was first lifted to a flat area, and Ellis carried the dog back up to its owners.
“No one was hurt and the dog was successfully returned back to its owners,” Samarripa said. “A woman with two kids were very relieved to have the dog back.”
