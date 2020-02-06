A 25-year-old West man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 35 near West early Thursday after a light dusting of snow overnight, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called to southbound I-35, near Wiggins Road and south of West, where Cody Smith was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck at about 6:30 a.m. and died at the scene, Howard said. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers said it appears Smith hit a patch of ice and lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The driver of the truck was not injured, Howard said.
Traffic on I-35 was diverted to the service road at mile-marker 349. Traffic delays were cleared by about 10 a.m.
Kidnapping, assault
A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested Wednesday after police found he held a woman captive for hours and choked her to unconsciousness Tuesday, arrest affidavits state.
Lacy Lakeview detectives arrested Erick Navarro, 20, at his home. Navarro also hit the woman in the face several times, according to the affidavits.
“The victim made several attempts to leave the house but would be pulled back in as she would attempt to leave and struck in the face more times,” the affidavits state.
Navarro threatened family members to prevent them from helping her leave and destroyed her phone to prevent her from calling police, according to the affidavits. Navarro fell asleep after about three hours, and the woman was able to leave the house and call police, according to the affidavits.
Detectives spoke with the woman and verified her injuries, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. Officers got a warrant charging Navarro with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and third-degree felony assault.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail on Wednesday and later released on $60,000 bond.
House hit again
A North Waco house was hit by gunfire Thursday evening, for the second day in a row, police said.
Officers responded to the home in the 3700 block of Ethel Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday, when multiple gunshots were heard coming from the area, and found 35 to 50 shell casings, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said.
“Several shots went into the home, but no one was hurt,” Graeter said. “A woman was inside in the back bedroom, but she was not hurt.”
Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, and the same house had been hit by gunfire then, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Wednesday. Police received reports of people in a silver Chevrolet Impala and a black car targeting each other in the incident Wednesday, he said. No injuries were reported Wednesday. The incidents appear to be connected, Greater said.
No arrests had been made Thursday.
Shooting during arrest
A Texas Department of Public Safety special agent fired at least one shot Thursday during the apprehension of a fugitive near a North Waco convenience store.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. as DPS special agents were trying to arrest the man on a felony warrant outside the E-Z Groceries, 2128 Bosque Blvd., DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Howard did not release the man’s name or the nature of the felony warrant.
Authorities also took a woman into custody and listed her as as a person of interest.
A pickup truck was parked at the scene, and crime scene tape encircled the store. At least one gunshot shattered the back windshield of the truck.
Howard did not release additional details as the Texas Rangers were called to investigate the incident. He said the investigation remained ongoing.
West ISD
Police detained a 16-year-old freshman at West High School on Thursday after he was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a classroom, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
The assault did not cause significant injuries, but the girl said she was hurt, Barton said.
Barton said the assault at about 1:30 p.m. was an “isolated incident” and did not endanger other students. He said no weapons were used, but the 16-year-old was removed from the school and released to a parent.
A report describing the incident will be forwarded to juvenile authorities for their review, Barton said.
