Police are asking for help identifying a man who burglarized a Bellmead church twice in a nine-hour span last week, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said Thursday.
The man took security cameras, batteries for the cameras and a box of keys, but cameras still captured him at the church, Kinsey said.
Officers went to Northside Church of Christ, 2500 Parrish St. after a security alarm sounded the night of May 29. Surveillance video showed the man trying to enter the front door until the alarm sounded, Kinsey said. Officers determined he entered the church through an unlocked window at about 10 p.m. and took cameras and the keys before leaving, she said.
The man returned about nine hours later and tried to enter the front door with a key until the alarm sounded again, Kinsey said. He took an outdoor security camera before leaving again, she said.
Anyone who thinks they know the man’s identity is asked to call the Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251. Callers may remained anonymous.
Marijuana arrest
A Lacy Lakeview drug raid uncovered 2.3 pounds of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old man early Wednesday morning, an arrest affidavit states.
Christopher Mikel Clark, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Crescent Street, around 6:30 a.m. Officers found the marijuana, some divided into individual baggies, along with about $21,834 in cash.
Police executed the search warrant at Clark’s home after receiving a tip that he was selling marijuana from California. Police found U.S. postal boxes with a California mailing address. Inside were clear vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana that weighed about 2 pounds total.
“There were several other smaller baggies of green leafy substances located that were found to be marijuana in a separate room,” the affidavit states. “In a separate backpack located in the closet of the bedroom of the defendant, we located 35 ‘White Runtz’ individually packed baggies containing a green leafy substance that through my experience knew was marijuana that appeared to be packaged for sale.”
The substances tested positive for marijuana, the affidavit states. Officers also found a loaded rifle under Clark’s bed, police reported.
Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt declined to comment on the raid, saying the case remains under investigation.
Clark was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, so designated because it is about 150 feet from Live Oak Park, the affidavit states.