A man and a woman were arrested Monday and a third suspect was at large after a dollar-store shoplifting call turned into a scuffle with police and the discovery of drugs and weapons, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called around 2 p.m. to the Dollar General store near South 13th Street and La Salle Avenue, where a man was reported stealing items from the store, Swanton said. When the officer arrived, the shoplifting suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of a Ford Mustang.
“The officer pulls up behind the vehicle, approaches the driver and the driver tries to slam the door on the officer,” Swanton said. “The officer gets into a little tussle with the driver, but the driver gets the door closed and backs into the officer’s car.”
After the collision, the officer was able to open the driver’s side door of the suspect’s car, and the scuffle continued, Swanton said. The suspect then reached into his waistband and pulled out a handgun, he said.
The driver tossed the handgun to a passenger in the car who had been accused of shoplifting, and that suspect fled on foot along with a female passenger who had been in the back seat, Swanton said.
“The male passenger and female passenger get out running from the car with the weapon,” Swanton said. “The officer was able to detain and arrest the driver and calls out to other units to respond for the fleeing passengers.”
Multiple officers spread throughout South Waco in search of the two passengers. Swanton said the fleeing suspects ran south behind the store, near a large drainage culvert and wooded area.
Officers set up a perimeter where the suspects were last seen, Swanton said. Police found large amounts of cash thrown around the wooded area, leading police to believe the pair was throwing or dropping money as they ran.
“We found the female hiding in a wooded area and took her into custody off Primrose Drive,” Swanton said. “The other male fleeing suspect, we found his shoes and shirt, but we were unable to locate him.”
After arresting the man and woman, officers searched the damaged Mustang, where Swanton said officers found a “large amount of marijuana, more cash and an AK-47 with a large drum round magazine.”
Police took the female suspect and driver of the Mustang to McLennan County Jail on several felony charges. Swanton said the names and charges of the suspects were not immediately available late Monday afternoon.
Police said they believe they know the identity of the third suspect and warrants for his arrest will be issued. No one was seriously hurt during the incident, Swanton said.
Middle school fire
Fire authorities are investigating a fire inside Cesar Chavez Middle School that damaged the kitchen and storage closet inside the school late Saturday night.
Fire crews were called to the school in the 700 block of South 15th Street shortly before 11 p.m., where firefighters found a light haze of smoke in the building, Waco Fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said. The doors to the school and kitchen were secure before fire crews found smoke coming from the kitchen area.
Kilgo said the fire was contained to a storage closet that contained dry goods in the kitchen. Damage is estimated at $2,500 for contents and building damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.