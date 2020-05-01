Police were working Friday to reunite a 2-year-old girl with her family after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a vehicle near Elm Mott that was associated with an Amber Alert for the missing child.
In the alert issued Friday morning, authorities reported a 2-year-old San Antonio girl was believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” and could be traveling in a black Honda Accord. At about 8 a.m., troopers stopped an Accord traveling south on Interstate 35 near Elm Mott that matched the description in the alert.
The driver, a 49-year-old San Antonio woman, was taken into custody, and the girl was recovered safely, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. The girl was found in soiled clothing, and police bought her clean clothes, Howard said.
Troopers escorted the woman to DPS headquarters, where she waited for Bexar County authorities, he said. She was not immediately arrested, and it was unclear Friday whether she would face charges.
Lieutenant promoted
Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey will become the department’s second-in-command and take on the title of assistant chief starting next week.
Bellmead Police Chief Daniel Porter pinned a gold star on Kinsey’s uniform Friday, and her son placed her new badge as others applauded during a ceremony welcoming her into her new role. She started with the department in September 2015.
“I just appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Bellmead and the department,” Kinsey said. “This department and city has been very good to me and I look forward to a brighter future.”
Kinsey worked for the Farmers Branch Police Department, Mexia Police Department and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office before joining Bellmead police.
“Her dedication to the department, her abilities, her experience are all reasons,” Porter said when asked about Kinsey’s promotion. “She has a wide range of experience, which is important, and her work in patrol, support services, the jail and all of that blends in well and will be a benefit in this new role.”
Kinsey has served as public information officer since November 2018, when former spokesman Kory Martin was promoted to assistant police chief under former Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado. Martin will return to the rank of lieutenant, Porter said.
