Authorities are searching for the driver of a Ford pickup truck they believe hit and killed a 26-year-old pedestrian who was walking to work Thursday night.
Kayn Kemp, of McGregor, was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 2100 block of South Highway 317 before 9:40 p.m., McGregor police Detective Ron McCurry said.
Kemp, who was walking to work at Ferguson Enterprises Inc., was found on the side of the road and was pronounced dead.
The truck was traveling north on the roadway and likely swerved over to the shoulder and hit Kemp, McCurry said.
The truck is believed to be a white 2005 to 2008 Ford F-150 with damage to the right front portion of the truck.
Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is asked to call the McGregor Police Department at 840-2855. Callers can remain anonymous.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for donations to help Kemp’s wife, Cayla, and their two children, with expenses following his death.
Robinson bees
Three lawn care workers and a Robinson police officer were stung during a bee attack Friday morning after the lawn crew disrupted a beehive, causing police to close several residential blocks, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Police arrived at a home in the 700 block of Retoma Park shortly before 8:30 a.m. based on a report that several people had been stung by bees. The workers, ages 20, 23 and 58, had been stung multiple times, Prasifka said.
The 20-year-old victim was experiencing difficulty breathing and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment. The 58-year-old and 23-year-old refused medical treatment, police said.
Police learned the men’s mowing disturbed a manmade beehive in the backyard, causing bees to disperse through the neighborhood.
Officers attempting to rescue the victims were also attacked, Prasifka said. One Robinson officer was stung once in the forehead, police reported.
The city warned residents to stay inside and avoid the neighborhood until a local beekeeper was called in to remove the hive. The homeowner was also contacted.
By 10:10 a.m., the neighborhood was reopened, and all first responders cleared the area, Prasifka said.