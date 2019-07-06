A man suspected of setting his Axtell-area mobile home on fire was arrested Saturday afternoon, officials said. The fire and arrest come five days after a fire destroyed local businessman Stuart Parsons’ home a short distance away on the same road.
Area firefighters responded to 433 Beaver Lake Road at about 12:30 p.m. and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. Preliminary investigation led deputies to arrest Zachery James Barfield, 26, on a second-degree felony charge of arson, believing he intentionally set the fire, Kilcrease said. Barfield lived in the home, he said.
While there is no immediate direct connection, the two fires so close together are “unusual,” he said.
“This is something we will certainly be looking into, because it is unusual for two fires to happen on the same road a short distance away just days apart,” Kilcrease said. “It is certainly an odd coincidence.”
The cause of the fire Monday that destroyed Parsons’ home at 597 Beaver Lake Road remains under investigation. Parsons is the owner of BSR Cable Park and Parsons Roofing. No one was at Parsons’ home, and no injuries were reported in the fire, officials said at the time.
No injuries were reported in Saturday’s fire.
Barfield remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday. Bond information was not immediately available.
River rescue
Waco fire and police crews pulled a 21-year-old woman from the Brazos River early Sunday morning after she either fell or jumped from the Suspension Bridge, officials said.
Authorities responded to a call about the woman in the river shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters spotted her about 80 feet from shore, floating downstream, Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
The fire department’s swift water rescue team was deployed as police gave commands for the woman to come to shore, Kerwin said. She appeared to be swimming but was struggling, he said.
A swift water team member entered the water and started to pull the woman to shore, and two police officers swam out to help, Kerwin said.
The woman was conscious and alert as she was transferred to an ambulance shortly before 2:40 a.m. and taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for evaluation.
An update on her condition was not available Saturday.