A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested on a felony charge Sunday after he refused to stop an SUV his sister was hanging onto in an attempt to stop him from leaving her home, leading her to fall and suffer injuries, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
The man’s sister believed he was drunk and did not want him driving, Truehitt said.
Police arrested Jesse Mosqueda, 29, of Lacy Lakeview, on a first-degree felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, the SUV. Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Faye Street.
Mosqueda disregarded his sister’s concerns and got into the vehicle, and she attempted to stop him from leaving by getting on the running board, Truehitt said. He drove off anyway, he said.
“He refused to stop and she held onto the vehicle for about a block or two,” Truehitt said. “She fell off and had some pretty serious lacerations on her shoulder, elbow and legs.”
She also suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Truehitt said none of her injuries were considered life-threatening.
Police were alerted that Mosqueda returned to his sister’s home at about 7 p.m., and he was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Officers administered a field sobriety test, and Mosqueda did not show signs of intoxication above the legal limit, Truehitt said.
Mosqueda remained jailed Monday with bond listed at $50,000. He was also being held on a parole violation.
Exchange of gunfire
Police are seeking two men after an apparent exchange of gunfire near the One Stop Smoke Shop in East Waco on Monday.
Police responded to the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road shortly after 5:30 p.m., when gunshots were heard outside the smoke shop, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said. As police were on their way, officers received information that two men were seen shooting at each other outside the business, he said.
Police found about eight shell casings in the parking lot and in J.J. Flewellen. The casings came from weapons of two calibers, he said.
A parked vehicle was hit by gunfire, but there was no apparent evidence that any person was hit, Graeter said. It appears everyone involved left the area before police arrived but that one of the shooters left his car at the store and left on foot, he said.
Crime scene technicians marked evidence outside the store as police looked at surveillance video from the nearby Estella Maxey Place Apartments. No immediate arrests were made, and the investigation continued Monday night.