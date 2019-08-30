A 26-year-old man was arrested by Woodway police Thursday on a warrant charging him with exposing himself outside a convenience store, and Waco police have since served a warrant charging him with exposing himself and assaulting a woman in a Walmart checkout line.
Franklin Omangah Obiri was arrested Thursday afternoon at his Waco home.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Obiri exposed and touched himself, targeting a woman, in the checkout line at Walmart, 4320 Franklin Ave., late last month. Woodway police also accused Obiri of exposing himself to a woman who was outside 7-Eleven, 5805 Woodway Drive, on Aug. 2.
“Our detectives believe that Obiri frequented the Franklin Walmart and would often follow women around the store,” Swanton wrote in a press release. “It is possible that he may have committed other similar acts that went unreported.”
On Aug. 2, Woodway Department of Public Safety officers responded to 7-Eleven. A woman reported she heard mumbling noises as she sat on a bench outside the store, and when she looked up, she saw a man matching Obiri’s description exposing his penis through the leg of his shorts, an arrest affidavit states.
A staff member of another business nearby reported seeing Obiri in a vehicle parked at 7-Eleven, the affidavit states. Woodway officers were able to identify the man as Obiri, and the woman identified Obiri as the man she saw, according to the affidavit.
Woodway officers arrested Obiri on a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and took him to McLennan County Jail. Waco police also added a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and a Class C misdemeanor charge of assault-physical contact.
Obiri remained jailed Friday with bond listed at $3,500.
Exploitation arrest
The owner of the Delta Inn at 1320 Behrens Circle was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of a disabled person after a joint investigation by the Bellmead Police Department and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.
Manish Demla, 40, paid a man he knew to be disabled at least 40% less than fair market value for maintenance, landscaping and other services, according to an arrest affidavit.
“This is just another effort on the part of the sheriff’s office and Bellmead police to address the problem of people preying on elderly and disabled,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
The man, who police confirmed is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and other conditions, contacted Bellmead police in May and claimed he was a victim of labor trafficking, according to the affidavit. He told investigators Demla paid him in cash because he receives Social Security benefits.
Jason Milam, Demla’s attorney, said Demla employed the man and bought him equipment to use for work at the property.
“This is truly a case of no good deed goes unpunished,” Milam said. “Mr. Demla employed a disabled person, even bought him the tools of his trade and paid him a fair wage of $8 per hour for every hour of work he performed. I cannot imagine why the police would become involved in a case like this one.
“It is truly a novel and preposterous area of prosecution and we look forward to having Mr. Demla’s day in court and having his name vindicated.”
He said Demla paid the man cash because the man did not have a checking account and cash payments would be more convenient for the man.
“(The victim) states that he worked approximately eight hours a day when he does work for Demla,” according to the affidavit. “He states that the most he was paid in a day was $60 for maintenance; however he was given a room for $45, thus he was only making approximately $15. He states that he is on average only paid between $20 to $30 to take care of the property at the Delta Inn, doing yard maintenance as well.
“He further added that he was supposed to be paid to do work in a flower bed, however Demla refused to pay him for that work, also.”
When Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci asked Delta Inn management for receipts documenting the man’s pay, Demla confirmed the man stays at the hotel and does work for him and gave indications he is aware the man has a mental health condition, the affidavit states.
After further investigation, Demla was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He posted bond listed at $5,000 and was released Friday afternoon.
