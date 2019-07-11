A convenience store clerk shot in a robbery Wednesday night was likely saved by the actions of a Bellmead dispatcher who help lead Waco police to the injured man.
The clerk was shot at least twice in the robbery attempt by two men who entered the Huggy Bear Food Mart, 2924 Gholson Road, shortly before 11:10 p.m., police said. The injured clerk called 911 on a cellphone, which is more difficult to track than a landline.
Though the address was in Waco, Bellmead communications officer Kelsey Smith picked up the call and heard the man screaming for help, Bellmead Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Smith used call coordinates to narrow the location down to East Lake Shore Drive and Gholson Road and tried to keep the injured man on the phone.
Smith called Waco police to transfer the call when the man either lost connection with dispatch or disconnected the call, Kinsey said. Smith, a dispatcher for the last nine months, kept the line open and relayed information to Waco police.
Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived and found the clerk suffering from gunshot wounds. Kinsey said. The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Waco police reported they were searching for at least two subjects that may have been involved in the robbery attempt. No other information was available from Waco police on Thursday.
Kinsey said Smith’s actions to notify Waco police and provide information to locate the injured clerk was exceptional. She said she will be submitting Smith’s name to Interim Police Chief Danny Smith and Interim City Manager Yost Zakhary for consideration for a life-saving award.
Missing person
Former Art Center of Waco director Joseph Kagle Jr. was reported missing Monday from his Houston-area home.
Kagle, 87, who retired as the Art Center of Waco director in 2000, was last seen at his residence in the 3900 block of Hickory Glen in the north Houston neighborhood of Kingwood on Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Chronicle.
After leading the art center for 12 years, Kagle retired but remained active in the Waco community. He moved out of Waco in 2005.
Anyone with information about Kagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.