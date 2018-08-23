McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Waco man and seized $43,000 during raids Thursday morning at Sun Orchid Spa and a Sanger Avenue apartment, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the business, 4716 W. Waco Drive, at about 9:15 a.m., based on evidence of a commercial sex business at the spa, according to the warrant. McNamara said the spa’s operator, Renquan Zheng, 55, of Waco, was arrested at the business.
“He is being charged with a first-degree felony of engaging in organized crime for running it,” McNamara said. “There were two women in the business at the time, and we rescued one and we are still trying to determine what role the other woman may have had.”
After receiving information in May about a possible human trafficking operation at the spa, undercover detectives posed as customers and were offered sex acts in exchange for money, according to the affidavit.
The officers denied the offer but saw evidence of human trafficking, including mattresses on the floor, indicating workers were living at the business, the affidavit states.
The two women there at the time of the raid do not speak English, and translators with Unbound, a local anti-trafficking nonprofit, are helping investigators communicate with them, McNamara said.
Detectives also served a search warrant at the Avila Apartments, 5000 Sanger Ave., where Zheng was living, McNamara said. Investigators seized documents and $43,000 in cash from the business and apartment.
Authorities executed an unrelated search warrant at Avila Apartments in June during a labor trafficking investigation connected to the Vegas Buffet.
The investigation is continuing.
School supplies
Bellmead police delivered more than $1,600 in school supplies Thursday to La Vega Elementary School students after a three-week supply drive.
Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado and several other Bellmead officers visited the school Thursday. Officers collected school supplies from July 24 to Aug. 17 with the help of H-E-B, Walmart, members of the community and other local businesses.
Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said the department collected more than $1,600 in school supplies. The annual drive is meant to help local families prepare students for school.