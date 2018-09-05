A Bellmead police officer was assaulted and injured at Royal Inn late Wednesday afternoon before a man was arrested, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Bellmead police were at the hotel, 1405 New Dallas Highway, to help Heart of Texas Region MHMR officials making contact with Michael Dawson, 40, who was staying at the hotel, Martin said. Police responded with MHMR officials because they had a report Dawson had made a threat to MHMR staff, Martin said in a press release.
“Officers were able to get Michael (Dawson) to open the door,” Martin wrote. “However, as Michael exited the room he punched Bellmead Patrol Officer James Robison in the head knocking him to the ground.”
Dawson continued to assault Robison as another officer used a Taser to subdue him, Martin said. Dawson eventually complied and was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of assault on a peace officer, he said.
Robison was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and released by Wednesday night. He has been with the department for about a year.
16 animals seized
Police and animal control officers seized 13 dogs and three cats at a Hewitt home Wednesday morning after authorities found uninhabitable living conditions, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
A caller told police a “significant number of domesticated animals” were living at the home in the 300 block of Applewood Lane on July 31. Devlin said animal control officers and code enforcement officers went to the home, but were unable to make contact with the resident.
“As they were there, standing in the doorway, they could smell a strong odor of urine coming from inside the residence,” Devlin said. “They could hear multiple animals inside and they went around the back of the home and counted at least 12 canines in the backyard.”
Officers were unable to find the resident on the first visit, but continued to investigate. Officers went back Tuesday and spoke with the resident, a 39-year-old woman, who had several of the animals confined to cages inside the home, Devlin said.
“Multiple animals were in one cage, but they all seemed to be in relatively good health,” Devlin said. “The residence was not in a good living condition due to the animal urine.”
Because of the living conditions inside the home, police obtained an administrative search warrant to seize the animals, Devlin said. Police and animal control officers executed the search warrant shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday and removed the animals.
The animals were taken to the Humane Society of Central Texas, where they will undergo health screenings. Devlin said the woman, who lived at the home with a teenage boy, was not arrested.
“We do not have any other information about the animals being abused or anything like that at this point,” Devlin said. “The investigation remains ongoing and open, but we want to make sure the animals are taken care of and the residence is brought to where it is habitable.”
Don Bland, executive director of the Humane Society, said the Wednesday morning seizure was unexpected, but staff worked to intake the animals quickly and get the pets seen by a veterinarian.
“Last month, we had 554 animals come in, so we’re definitely at capacity, if not over, now,” Bland said. “Any animal that is already spayed or neutered, people can have for free and we will do everything we can to make sure animals get adopted.”
Bland said most residents have good intentions in rescuing animals, but people can get overwhelmed quickly.
“I know a lot of people who get in trouble initially just want to help animals and take care of them,” Bland said. “They get in over their head before they realize it and that doesn’t do anyone any good.”
The animals seized in Hewitt will be held for at least 10 days, awaiting a court order from a judge.
Car in Brazos
Police are investigating after a car was found partially submerged in the Brazos River early Wednesday morning with no one inside or found in the water nearby, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
An in-car security system alerted police shortly after 3 a.m. that the airbags of a 2018 Buick Enclave had gone off near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and University Parks Drive and that the vehicle appeared to be in the river, Swanton said.
Evidence at the scene indicated the driver and possibility other occupants may have left the area on foot, according to police.
“Waco Fire came out and searched around, but nobody was seen in the water or floating around the car,” Swanton said. “The car was pulled out … and nobody was in the car.”
The fire department used sonar equipment to search the area and dragged the bottom of the river to ensure no one was in the water.
Police determined who the vehicle is registered to and are continuing to investigate. It is not clear whether the crash was an accident or intentional, Swanton said.
The police and fire departments cleared the area at about 5 a.m.